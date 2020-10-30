SFC Gerald A. Traver

Apr. 13, 1936 - Oct. 28, 2020

WHITEHALL - SFC Gerald A. Traver 84, of Whitehall, NY passed away on Wednesday October 28, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Gerald was born April 13, 1936 in Schuylerville, NY the son of the late Lauren and Hazel (Grant) Traver. Besides his parents he is predeceased by his brother Forrest Traver and a son Dale Corlew. He leaves behind his loving wife Mabel, his children: Lynn Traver, Lawrence Traver and his wife Diane, Jackie Shovah and her husband Robert, Jill and Gary Corlew, Michelle Traver and Tammy Winslow; a sister Lorraine Westerman. Ten Grandchildren and fourteen Great Grandchildren.

Gerald served with the NYS Army National Guard from May 4, 1957 to April 15, 1996 and retired as a Motor Staff Sergeant located at the Whitehall Armory.

In his retirement years he spent most of his time in his workshop, making furniture and things for his family. He and his wife enjoyed many years traveling in their RV.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY.

There will be no calling hours, services will be at the convenience of the family at a later date.

The family would especially like to thank the staff at the High Peaks Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the High Peaks Hospice 454 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801, or the Alzheimer's Association of Northeastern NY, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205-5515 alz.org/northeasternny

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com