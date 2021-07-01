Gregory Fletcher Camelo

July 15, 1955 - June 25, 2021

QUEENSBURY - On the morning of June 25, 2021, Gregory Fletcher Camelo, 65 of Queensbury, NY, surrounded by his loved ones, peacefully left us to join the Lord in Heaven and take his well-deserved place as God's newest angel. We rejoice that Greg's brave battles are over, and he is at peace eternally.

Greg was born in Saranac Lake, NY on July 15, 1955, to Dominick Joseph Camelo and Helen Marie (Finegan) Camelo. He grew up in Keeseville, NY, the middle child to siblings Maureen Camelo Whiting of Queensbury and Dr. Kathleen Camelo of Plattsburgh. Greg attended Mount Assumption Institute in Plattsburgh, Class of 1973, then received his BS in Elementary Education from SUNY Plattsburgh, and his MS in Public Education Administration from Plymouth State University.

Greg served as Principal of Holy Ghost Academy in Tupper Lake and St. Agnes Catholic School in Lake Placid. Greg loved children and books. Greg pursued these passions gaining another MS from SUNY Albany in Information and Media Technology (Library Science) and worked as a Librarian with the Saranac Lake School District. Greg went on to become the Principal of the Adirondack Educational Center, BOCES Campus in Saranac Lake. Post-retirement, Greg took on interim Principal duties in Lake Placid School District and filled the role of part-time Library Media Specialist with the Keene CSD, Elizabethtown CSD, Crown Point CSD, Saint Regis Falls CSD and Kensington Elementary in Glens Falls. Greg was a beloved educator and administrator, highly respected by teachers, staff, students and families. He was gentle and kind and loved everyone unconditionally. He inspired many who found education and school a struggle. He touched so many lives and the seeds he has planted in his 40 plus years in education will continue to grow for generations.

Greg is survived by his husband and life partner of 21 years, Christopher N. Santa of Saint Regis Falls; his Beloved Chooch; daddy's little girl, Maria Bosford of Queensbury and her husband, his favorite son-in-law, Dean Bosford; and his precious two grand babes: Bugg Bosford "Peanut" and his namesake Gregory Bosford "Little Greg"; and his two sisters: Maureen Whiting and Dr. Kathleen Camelo. Greg is also survived by his lifelong friend and soul-sister Lynda Burrall; Greg's former spouse Kelly Wight and her wife, Carol Baker remained close friends with Greg and were a cherished part of his extended family circle. Greg is also survived by uncles Jack Finegan and Francis Camelo, both of Saranac Lake. He leaves behind many, many nieces and nephews, cousins; and other relatives from all over the world. Greg loved his family history and searched out all those he could find. Greg was predeceased by his parents and his aunt Florentine Camelo of Tupper Lake.

Greg loved to travel. He especially enjoyed trips to explore his heritage in Italy and Ireland in the company of his sister Maureen. He was an avid Adirondack Thunder Hockey fan. He loved theatre and had a tradition of bringing his little "Peanut" to the Nutcracker each season. He took his grandchildren on countless adventures and was an integral part of every moment of their lives. He generously donated to all sorts of school programs and fundraisers. He volunteered in the Queensbury Elementary Library, assisted with the Battle of the Books program and was often a guest reader in classrooms. He fostered the love of books and reading at every opportunity. He enjoyed golfing and boating and Bingo.

Calling hours will be held on July 7, 2021 at the Baker Funeral Home, Queensbury NY from 4:00-7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Glens Falls, where Greg was a communicant, on July 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations in Greg's name can be made to the Wilmont Cancer Institute at the University of Rochester Medical Center, the Charles R. Wood Theatre in Queensbury, or the QUFSD Snack Pack Program.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.