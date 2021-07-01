Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gregory Fletcher Camelo
FUNERAL HOME
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY

Gregory Fletcher Camelo

July 15, 1955 - June 25, 2021

QUEENSBURY - On the morning of June 25, 2021, Gregory Fletcher Camelo, 65 of Queensbury, NY, surrounded by his loved ones, peacefully left us to join the Lord in Heaven and take his well-deserved place as God's newest angel. We rejoice that Greg's brave battles are over, and he is at peace eternally.

Greg was born in Saranac Lake, NY on July 15, 1955, to Dominick Joseph Camelo and Helen Marie (Finegan) Camelo. He grew up in Keeseville, NY, the middle child to siblings Maureen Camelo Whiting of Queensbury and Dr. Kathleen Camelo of Plattsburgh. Greg attended Mount Assumption Institute in Plattsburgh, Class of 1973, then received his BS in Elementary Education from SUNY Plattsburgh, and his MS in Public Education Administration from Plymouth State University.

Greg served as Principal of Holy Ghost Academy in Tupper Lake and St. Agnes Catholic School in Lake Placid. Greg loved children and books. Greg pursued these passions gaining another MS from SUNY Albany in Information and Media Technology (Library Science) and worked as a Librarian with the Saranac Lake School District. Greg went on to become the Principal of the Adirondack Educational Center, BOCES Campus in Saranac Lake. Post-retirement, Greg took on interim Principal duties in Lake Placid School District and filled the role of part-time Library Media Specialist with the Keene CSD, Elizabethtown CSD, Crown Point CSD, Saint Regis Falls CSD and Kensington Elementary in Glens Falls. Greg was a beloved educator and administrator, highly respected by teachers, staff, students and families. He was gentle and kind and loved everyone unconditionally. He inspired many who found education and school a struggle. He touched so many lives and the seeds he has planted in his 40 plus years in education will continue to grow for generations.

Greg is survived by his husband and life partner of 21 years, Christopher N. Santa of Saint Regis Falls; his Beloved Chooch; daddy's little girl, Maria Bosford of Queensbury and her husband, his favorite son-in-law, Dean Bosford; and his precious two grand babes: Bugg Bosford "Peanut" and his namesake Gregory Bosford "Little Greg"; and his two sisters: Maureen Whiting and Dr. Kathleen Camelo. Greg is also survived by his lifelong friend and soul-sister Lynda Burrall; Greg's former spouse Kelly Wight and her wife, Carol Baker remained close friends with Greg and were a cherished part of his extended family circle. Greg is also survived by uncles Jack Finegan and Francis Camelo, both of Saranac Lake. He leaves behind many, many nieces and nephews, cousins; and other relatives from all over the world. Greg loved his family history and searched out all those he could find. Greg was predeceased by his parents and his aunt Florentine Camelo of Tupper Lake.

Greg loved to travel. He especially enjoyed trips to explore his heritage in Italy and Ireland in the company of his sister Maureen. He was an avid Adirondack Thunder Hockey fan. He loved theatre and had a tradition of bringing his little "Peanut" to the Nutcracker each season. He took his grandchildren on countless adventures and was an integral part of every moment of their lives. He generously donated to all sorts of school programs and fundraisers. He volunteered in the Queensbury Elementary Library, assisted with the Battle of the Books program and was often a guest reader in classrooms. He fostered the love of books and reading at every opportunity. He enjoyed golfing and boating and Bingo.

Calling hours will be held on July 7, 2021 at the Baker Funeral Home, Queensbury NY from 4:00-7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Glens Falls, where Greg was a communicant, on July 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations in Greg's name can be made to the Wilmont Cancer Institute at the University of Rochester Medical Center, the Charles R. Wood Theatre in Queensbury, or the QUFSD Snack Pack Program.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Jul. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY
Jul
8
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church
Glens Falls, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
21 Entries
I recently read of Greg's passing in the Plymouth State Alumni magazine. I am so sorry for his loss. I met Greg while he and I were completing our Masters of Ed degrees at Plymouth in the summers of '80/81. Enjoyed so much his great personality and he was a speaker at our wedding in '83. While I had not seen Greg in many years, I thought of him and our time in NH together often. My most heartfelt condolences to his friends and family...
Julie Andrews
Friend
February 5, 2022
My sympathies to all of Greg’s family. I met the Camelo’s many many years ago through my late husband, Keith and his parents. Over the years the Stays and Camelo’s became more like family in many ways. Grief is painful but it helps to hold those wonderful memories close to your heart! AND picture this Greg and Keith chatting up a storm over a drink with our parents happily in attendance: Somewhere in the place called heaven.
Sally Stay
Friend
July 7, 2021
Remember Greg from summers spent with my grandparents in Keeseville. My condolences to his family and friends, I know he is missed. Greg was a great guy and even better friend, and so glad I got to see him a few years back on trip up north. Always had a smile and a laugh on his face, enjoyed chatting with him on computer, seeing him having fun with his family in so many pictures, going to miss that a lot. Rest in Peace my friend.
Tony Barbour
Friend
July 7, 2021
Our love to Maureen, Kathy, and to Maria and her children and husband! We loved Greg and thought he was an incredible guy! He was sweet and kind! He worked with me at Holy Ghost Academy in Tupper Lake! He as wonderful with the children there and cared so much for all of us! Greg cared about people and he as a great educator! I loved how he got along with the Nuns there, Both his respect and sense of humor! He was a joy to know! The students were richly blessed by his presence there. He worked with me on my musical productions there. God richly blessed us all with giving us Greg!
Judy and Dick DeForest
Friend
July 6, 2021
I am sadden to hear of Greg's passing. I send my heart filled condolences to his family and life partner, Christopher. God bless you all. Rest in peace my friend.
Respectfully, Cindy Conley
Cindy Shidaker (Conley)
Friend
July 6, 2021
My sympathies to your husband and family. You were my 4th grade teacher at HGA and we stayed in touch ever sense. Rest In Peace and fly high looking over all of us.
Sonia Dugan
Student
July 6, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Sending prayers to your family. Greg was a great guy, and he going to be missed. Keep remembering the wonderful memories that were shared with him .
Ann Fitzgerald
July 5, 2021
I met Greg in 1973 when we worked as lifeguards at the Port Douglas beach on Lake Champlain. He was a great guy. Friendly, sincere, always ready with a joke, but serious about the job. We worked there again as lifeguards in the summer of 1974. I didn’t see Greg again for at least 20 years, but then saw him several times in the Saranac Lake area, where I had moved to. He always had a big smile, and as we shook hands he’d say, “We worked as lifeguards!” His picture, his smile, tell his personality perfectly. Greg, we worked as lifeguards, and I miss you.
Jim Maher, Saranac Lake
Jim Maher
Friend
July 4, 2021
I wish I knew Greg better - we’d have been kindred spirits with our passion for reading! But what I do know is that he was a kind, unforgettable individual. I had the pleasure of joining Greg and other family members for Thanksgiving a few years back, and remember how positively tickled we both were that I was old enough (25, at the time) to be doing shots of Fireball Whiskey with him. I have recalled that memory often; generally anytime I come across Fireball. It is truly one of the warmest memories I have (pun not intended, but embraced). I smile every time, and will continue to do so.
Kate Finegan
Family
July 3, 2021
Sending heartfelt thoughts and sympathy to Mr.Camelo's family. I had the pleasure of working under the kind and caring guidance of Greg's time at ADK Ed. Center BOCES. What a gentle patient man. Heaven is surely a better place for welcoming him home.
Melanie Phelabaum
Work
July 2, 2021
Greg was a very kind and friendly man so sorry to hear of his passing.
Chuck Lavery
Friend
July 2, 2021
A very kind and special person who will be missed.
Chad McCarthy
Coworker
July 2, 2021
A great man; always full of love and compassion and a quick wit! The world will be a smaller place without him...Fly high, Greg...you will be missed.
Amy Walsh-Palmer
Acquaintance
July 1, 2021
So sorry. Remembering a good friend during our St. Agnes School days. Rest in peace buddy!
Don Stewart
Friend
July 1, 2021
Greg's name brings a friendly smile to mind. He was a kind colleague and mentor to many of us in the Saranac Lake region. He helped me obtain my Library Science degree and helped me keep in touch with my hometown, Crown Point, through his placement there. He always took the time for a positive comment or to share a memory. You will be kindly remembered with a smile Greg. Rest in peace.
Lauri (Kazlo) Salamy
Work
July 1, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved ones today. I remember him as my 4th grade teacher and then principal. A caring educator who will be greatly missed.
Christopher LaRocque
Student
July 1, 2021
May you Rest In Peace at the side of our lord and may eternal light shine upon you. Rest In Peace from a former catholic student from H.G.A
Calvin Clark
Friend
June 30, 2021
May you rest in peace Greg! Sending my sincere condolences to Greg's family.
Sherry Chapman
Coworker
June 30, 2021
I so loved the quick little visits I had with Greg whenever our paths crossed! My condolences to all of Greg's family and friends!
Laura Clark
Teacher
June 30, 2021
Our hearts are broken at the loss of such a dear friend. Childhood memories are so great to recall, and memories of Trombley family gatherings over all the years are cherished. He became the 12th child, the 9th player on the boys baseball team, and always came for a visit when someone from the family returned home.
We will miss him immensely, remember him fondly, and honor his faith in the Lord.
Chris, Maureen, Kathy, Maria and family, we are saying prayers for your grief to be short so that you can let wonderful memories fill your hearts forever.
Much love and many ((HUGS))
Paul and Cindy Trombley
Paul Trombley
Friend
June 30, 2021
Rest In Peace
Dan Martin
June 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 21 of 21 results