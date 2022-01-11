Menu
Jack Eugene Close
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Carleton Funeral Home
136 Warren Street
Glens Falls, NY

Jack Eugene Close

Jan. 25, 1944 - Jan. 7, 2022

QUEENSBURY - Jack Eugene Close passed away at home and was welcomed into the arms of his loving Savior on Friday, January 7, 2022, after complications of CHF at the age of 77.

Jack was born on January 25, 1944 to the late Marjorie (Brown) and Harold Close in Glens Falls.

Jack graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1964. On November 21,1964, he married the love of his life, Marie Armstrong, in Glens Falls, and together they raised three daughters and a son. He would jokingly refer to his only wife of 57 years as his "favorite" wife - which is a glimpse into his sense of humor.

Jack valued time with family and friends, and he would go out of his way to be at a grandchild's birthday or attend a family reunion. He was a hard worker and often worked extra jobs to allow his family to take vacations and have summers at Cossayuna Lake. Jack was very sociable with an outgoing personality. He would often start conversations with complete strangers with genuine interest. He was fun-loving and enjoyed games, joking with his friends, and a good laugh over stories retold in a way that only Jack could provide. He enjoyed Classic Cars, car shows, and looking for collectible automobiles in any condition. Over the years he bought, repaired, drove, and sold many unique vehicles. He enjoyed finding deals at garage sales, auctions, and flea markets. Jack was skilled at repairing, refurbishing, and reselling his "finds" and using the gains to hunt for the next deal. He was a faithful member of Faith Bible Church for 44 years and volunteered to help in any way he could be useful in the service of the Lord. Jack spent many years maintaining the facilities, assisting with snow removal, and mowing the grass as a loving service for the church. He was open about his relationship with Jesus Christ and would share his faith of God's free gift of eternal life in Heaven with others.

To those who knew him well: In the spirit of Jack's sense of humor, his family hopes that rather than mourn his passing, you take the opportunity soon to share a funny story that you experienced with or heard from Jack. In this way he might continue to evoke a smile, pass on some joy, and have the memories of him always be echoed with laughter.

Besides his parents, Jack was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Peter St. John, and his brother, Mark Close.

Those left to cherish his memory, include his wife, Marie Close; his daughters, Stacey (Todd) Eckert of Auburn, NY, Gina Crivelli (companion George Branchaud) of Glens Falls, Anne-Marie (Thomas) Moroney of Easley, SC; his son, Jason (Lauren) Close of Marlborough, CT; his loving grandchildren: Alisha (Jamie) Northrup, Alexaundria (Eric) Cornell, Brandon Eckert, Kaleb Eckert, Kayleigh (Colin) Murray, Benjamin Crivelli, Noah Crivelli, Ryan Moroney, Jonathan (Barbara) Moroney, Matthew Moroney, Seth Moroney, SarahAnna Moroney, James Moroney, Emerson Close and Harper Close; great-grandchildren: Kaiden Cornell, Kooper Cornell, Emmalynn Cornell, Jace Northrup, Brynlee Cornell and Carter Northrup; his brother, Richard (Beverly) Close of South Glens Falls; his twin sister, Jill St. John of Fort Edward; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jack's family would like to send their deep appreciation to Pastor Richard Yancy of Faith Bible Baptist Church for his years of service, dedication, and loving ministry to Jack and his family over many years and especially during Jack's last few months.

A special thanks to the medical teams that provided for Jack's care, Dr. Paul Filion and staff, Dr. Scott Munro and staff, and the staff and nurses (Lisa) of High Peaks Hospice. The family requests that those wishing to make donations in Jack's memory do so to Faith Bible Baptist Church, PO Box 955, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Plans for a memorial in the spring to be announced by the family.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.


Published by Post-Star on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Carleton Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
February 3, 2022
A pastor never had a better friend than Jack Close. Praying for Marie and the family.
known jack for a better part of my life, he always came into my life at the right time with a smile and prayers. what a gift to make people feel better. i was drawn to his faith with the lord, which he shared openly. i will never forget the day he stopped bye mye house on a moped and wearing a world war 2 german helmet. i told him he looked like artie johnson on the laugh in show.thoughts and prayers to his family which he loved deeply. i will always think of him smiling.....
frank palangi
January 30, 2022
Marie and family I am so sorry to hear about Jack Marie, you and Jack were so good to me when I lived in your little house on Holden Ave. ( I loved that house) . Jack was always ready to help if needed and always with a joke and a smile. My deepest condolences to all of you. Love, Linda
Linda Carr Steele
Friend
January 12, 2022
So sorry to hear about Jack. He was a good and funny man. Prayers for the family of Jack!!
Debbie Wilson
January 11, 2022
Would like to offer my deepest sympathy to Jack's wife Marie and family...I first met Jack about 5 years ago when we bought our house on Luzerne rd in Queensbury and had out first lawn sale,he must have come by 3 times that day with a smile and great conversation, I believe he bought coins that day.he would come every year with that same smile and always had a story to tell.sales will not be the same without seeing jacks smile and having talks,u never know who's gonna enter ur life and make such a big impact, and that's what Jack did...RIP my friend
Terrie Hanley
January 11, 2022
