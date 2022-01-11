Jack Eugene Close

Jan. 25, 1944 - Jan. 7, 2022

QUEENSBURY - Jack Eugene Close passed away at home and was welcomed into the arms of his loving Savior on Friday, January 7, 2022, after complications of CHF at the age of 77.

Jack was born on January 25, 1944 to the late Marjorie (Brown) and Harold Close in Glens Falls.

Jack graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1964. On November 21,1964, he married the love of his life, Marie Armstrong, in Glens Falls, and together they raised three daughters and a son. He would jokingly refer to his only wife of 57 years as his "favorite" wife - which is a glimpse into his sense of humor.

Jack valued time with family and friends, and he would go out of his way to be at a grandchild's birthday or attend a family reunion. He was a hard worker and often worked extra jobs to allow his family to take vacations and have summers at Cossayuna Lake. Jack was very sociable with an outgoing personality. He would often start conversations with complete strangers with genuine interest. He was fun-loving and enjoyed games, joking with his friends, and a good laugh over stories retold in a way that only Jack could provide. He enjoyed Classic Cars, car shows, and looking for collectible automobiles in any condition. Over the years he bought, repaired, drove, and sold many unique vehicles. He enjoyed finding deals at garage sales, auctions, and flea markets. Jack was skilled at repairing, refurbishing, and reselling his "finds" and using the gains to hunt for the next deal. He was a faithful member of Faith Bible Church for 44 years and volunteered to help in any way he could be useful in the service of the Lord. Jack spent many years maintaining the facilities, assisting with snow removal, and mowing the grass as a loving service for the church. He was open about his relationship with Jesus Christ and would share his faith of God's free gift of eternal life in Heaven with others.

To those who knew him well: In the spirit of Jack's sense of humor, his family hopes that rather than mourn his passing, you take the opportunity soon to share a funny story that you experienced with or heard from Jack. In this way he might continue to evoke a smile, pass on some joy, and have the memories of him always be echoed with laughter.

Besides his parents, Jack was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Peter St. John, and his brother, Mark Close.

Those left to cherish his memory, include his wife, Marie Close; his daughters, Stacey (Todd) Eckert of Auburn, NY, Gina Crivelli (companion George Branchaud) of Glens Falls, Anne-Marie (Thomas) Moroney of Easley, SC; his son, Jason (Lauren) Close of Marlborough, CT; his loving grandchildren: Alisha (Jamie) Northrup, Alexaundria (Eric) Cornell, Brandon Eckert, Kaleb Eckert, Kayleigh (Colin) Murray, Benjamin Crivelli, Noah Crivelli, Ryan Moroney, Jonathan (Barbara) Moroney, Matthew Moroney, Seth Moroney, SarahAnna Moroney, James Moroney, Emerson Close and Harper Close; great-grandchildren: Kaiden Cornell, Kooper Cornell, Emmalynn Cornell, Jace Northrup, Brynlee Cornell and Carter Northrup; his brother, Richard (Beverly) Close of South Glens Falls; his twin sister, Jill St. John of Fort Edward; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jack's family would like to send their deep appreciation to Pastor Richard Yancy of Faith Bible Baptist Church for his years of service, dedication, and loving ministry to Jack and his family over many years and especially during Jack's last few months.

A special thanks to the medical teams that provided for Jack's care, Dr. Paul Filion and staff, Dr. Scott Munro and staff, and the staff and nurses (Lisa) of High Peaks Hospice. The family requests that those wishing to make donations in Jack's memory do so to Faith Bible Baptist Church, PO Box 955, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Plans for a memorial in the spring to be announced by the family.

