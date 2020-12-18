Jane Hopper

Oct. 5, 1946 - Dec. 14, 2020

NORTH FORT MYERS, FL -

Jane Hopper passed away after a long battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Whalen Kingsbury, II and Lois Fuller as well as her brother, Whalen Kingsbury, III.

Jane is survived by her sister, Carol Lenartz as well as two sons: David Hopper (wife, Lynne) of Woodstock, GA and grandsons: Ryan, Brandon, Dylan and Sean and son, Mark Hopper of Lake George, NY and grandson, Jacob Stoddard as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Jane grew up in Schenectady, New York where she graduated from Linton High School. She owned and managed a motel in Lake George and was active in the community. Jane prided herself with the beautiful garden she maintained around her mountain home.

Jane was a very generous, giving person always thinking of others and how she could bring happiness to their lives. She had an infectious smile and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was an avid golfer and had many friends in her beloved community of Six Lakes Country Club. Jane was an active member of Faith United Methodist Church. She loved to volunteer in the community and helped with Special Olympics and organized an annual golf tournament, "Play for Pink." Jane served on the garden committee and enjoyed lending her friends a helping hand with her hobby of interior decorating.

Jane possessed a truly independent and hardworking spirit, and could do most anything she set her mind to do. She instilled these values in her family and friends. We all cherish our memories and will miss her deeply.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: Hope Hospice of North Ft. Myers. Donations may be made by mail at 9470 Health Park Circle, Ft. Myers, FL 33908 or online at http://hopehospice.org/donate.