JoAnn Sheridan
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frary Funeral Home & Cremation Services
24 Cliff Avenue
Tupper Lake, NY

JoAnn Sheridan

Nov. 30, 1946 - Jan. 21, 2021

THE VILLAGES, FL - A Memorial Service for JoAnn Sheridan, who passed away in Florida on January 21, 2021, will be held on Friday June 11, 2021 in Tupper Lake, NY.

The calling hours will be held at Frary Funeral Home from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A service will follow at 1:00 p.m. The burial will take place at St. Alphonsus Cemetery immediately after the service. A reception in her honor will be held at Amado Restaurant following the burial.

Contributions in JoAnn's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation - www.diabetes.org.


Published by Post-Star on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Calling hours
11:30a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Frary Funeral Home & Cremation Services
24 Cliff Avenue, Tupper Lake, NY
Jun
11
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Frary Funeral Home & Cremation Services
24 Cliff Avenue, Tupper Lake, NY
Jun
11
Burial
St. Alphonsus Cemetery
NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dan Turner
June 6, 2021
JoAnn's enduring friendship already is missed on this earth, but it will reman in mind and heart! Her legacy lives on in her loving sons.
Rebecca J. Kennedy
Friend
June 5, 2021
She was a very special woman and so very proud of her boys
Nancy Kelley
Friend
June 4, 2021
JoAnn was a pleasure to know. I missed her when she decided to move to Florida. I am sure she had made many friends with the warmth of her smile. I will always remember the pride and love she had for her sons. I would say to her that I hope my two sons love and respect me like her sons did. And we would both have big smiles. May Gods peace be upon the family.
Crystal Burlingame
Friend
June 2, 2021
