JoAnn Sheridan

Nov. 30, 1946 - Jan. 21, 2021

THE VILLAGES, FL - A Memorial Service for JoAnn Sheridan, who passed away in Florida on January 21, 2021, will be held on Friday June 11, 2021 in Tupper Lake, NY.

The calling hours will be held at Frary Funeral Home from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A service will follow at 1:00 p.m. The burial will take place at St. Alphonsus Cemetery immediately after the service. A reception in her honor will be held at Amado Restaurant following the burial.

Contributions in JoAnn's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation - www.diabetes.org.