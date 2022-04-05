John R. Noyes

Nov. 30, 1934 - March 31, 2022

QUEENSBURY - John R. Noyes, 87, of Queensbury, NY died peacefully at home on Thursday, March 31, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

John Robert Noyes was born November 30, 1934, in the Glens Falls Hospital, Glens Falls, NY. He was the son of Alton John and Helen Doig McGeoch Noyes of South Glens Falls, NY, the grandson of Roy E. and Edith Viola Miller Noyes, Jonesville, NY, and the grandson of Archibald and Anna Margaret Stott McGeoch, all deceased. He was also the seventh great-grandson of Nicholas Noyes who arrived in America in 1633 in Newbury, MA.

John grew up in South Glens Falls, NY, and graduated from South Glens Falls Central School (South High) in June 1952 as Salutatorian of his class. He participated in the school band and orchestra, played baseball, and was Editor-in-Chief of the 1952 Arrowhead, South High's yearbook.

John attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in Troy, NY. He graduated in June 1956 with a Bachelor of Civil Engineering Degree. At RPI he was a member of Tau Beta Pi and Chi Epsilon, honor societies.

In 1956 he accepted a job in the Construction Department of The Aluminum Company of America (ALCOA) in Pittsburgh, PA. He was employed by ALCOA for 32 years, working mainly in Pittsburgh, with a two-year assignment on a construction project in Suriname, South America. He retired in July 1988. That was followed by a two year Project Engineer contract position with Galletta Engineering Corp. in Pittsburgh, after which he retired and moved to Sarasota, FL.

In retirement, John was active in the Church of the Palms (Presbyterian) where in sang in the choir and played handbells in the their music program and he and Joyce were active in the adult social group, "Thereabouts". He was also in the Genealogical Society of Sarasota, Inc., where he served twice as President. He volunteered at Selby Public Library in Sarasota, assisting patrons in doing their family genealogical research. He did his extensive family genealogical research and in 1999, with other family members help, published the McGeoch family genealogical information that started when that family came to the United States in 1806 and settled in Washington, Co. NY.

He lived in Florida 5 months a year, but traveled north to his family camp in Edinburg, NY on the Great Sacandaga Lake for four months in the summer. In 2014 he moved back to Queensbury, NY.

John married Joyce Anne Pronto on October 12, 1956, at the Adirondack Friends Church in South Glens Falls, NY. They recently celebrated their Off-wedding anniversary.

In addition to his wife, Joyce, John is survived by his daughter, Sandra Francis Foster (Stephen) of Eagle Bridge, NY; and by his son, Stephen Noyes (Michele), of Newville, PA; he is also survived by grandchildren: Joshua Francis (Kate) and Shelly Francis Carpenter (David), both of Hudson Falls, NY, and Emily Noyes of Carlisle, PA, Stephanie Noyes Borzok (Alex) of Williamsport, PA, and Chelsey Noyes of Patterson, NJ; he also has three great-grandsons: Eli and Liam Carpenter, and John Francis; and one great-granddaughter, Piper Borzok. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Dorothy Noyes Sharrow (Conrad) of Clifton Park, NY; and by several nieces and nephews. John will be greatly missed by his loved ones as he was very devoted to his family.

At John's request there will be no calling hours.

Memorials in John's name may be given to the First Presbyterian Church, 400 Glens St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

A "Celebration of Life" service will be conducted at the First Presbyterian Church this summer.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of the M. B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view John's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.