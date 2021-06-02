Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John R. "Smitty" Smith
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY

John R. Smith

May 5, 1944 - May 29, 2021

GANSEVOORT - John R. Smith, "Smitty", age 77, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Saratoga Hospital with his wife by his side.

He was born on May 5, 1944, in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada, son of the late Donald Smith and Florence (Ross) Smith.

John was a kind and caring man who deeply loved the Lord and his family. His wife, children, grandchildren and great-children had a very special place in his heart. His love and generosity extended beyond family, and he was a prayer warrior for unborn babies. His days would start with oatmeal and Jesus, as he prayed and gathered strength, peace, and wisdom from reading his Bible. John had a wonderful sense of humor and many words of wisdom, even in his last days.

John's accomplishments include 17 patents. He invented A21, an adhesive release technology that revolutionized most tape and wallpaper used today. John was also the inventor of Wearlon, a non-stick, anti-friction coating used in various industrial applications, and crucial applications within the military. Wearlon Wetlander has become a popular boat coating brand.

Being Canadian-born, hockey was in his blood. John enjoyed playing ice hockey with his friends and family, and was still playing hockey a month before his death. He was always looking for a "pond" to play on. His son and grandchildren inherited his love for hockey, even playing at the collegiate level. His love for hockey led him to invent a slideboard and "Slip-er-ee Puck". John was competitive and enjoyed card and board games, especially if he won. He enjoyed taking the grandchildren on annual trips to Nova Scotia. He loved going for walks with his dog, Rocko, at Moreau Lake. He was active his whole life – walking, biking, and skating.

John was pre-deceased by an infant brother, Donald Smith and brother David Smith.

John is survived by his loving wife, Connie Smith of 23 years; children: Melanie Eggleston (Shawn), Jeffrey Smith (Kristen), and Gabrielle Stillman (Chris); step-daughter, Nicole Sewell (Keith); brothers: Robert Smith (Sharon), Ross Smith (Cathy); sister, Helen Langille; sisters-in-law: Eileen Smith and Christine Dietrich; eleven grandchildren: Mackenzie Keith (Matthew), Garret Smith, Corbin Nicholson, Caleb Smith, Michael Eggleston, Matthew Eggleston, Joshua Smith, Duncan Smith, and Zachary Eggleston, Trenton Stillman and Mallory Stillman; four great-grandchildren: Gage Keith, Allison Keith, Barrett Keith and Madilynn Keith; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Friday, June 4, 2021 at Wilton Baptist Church, 755 Saratoga Rd., Wilton, NY. Calling hours will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 PM on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY.

Due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19 social distancing as well as mandatory wearing of a face mask is required.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Birthright of Ballston Spa, 1490 Saratoga Road, Ballston Spa, NY 12020.

Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com


Published by Post-Star on Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
7:30p.m. - 9:30p.m.
Compassionate Funeral Care
402 Maple Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
Jun
3
Calling hours
7:30p.m. - 9:30p.m.
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY
Jun
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Wilton Baptist Church
755 Saratoga Rd, Wilton, NY
Jun
4
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Wilton Baptist Church
775 Saratoga Road, Wilton, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Compassionate Funeral Care Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
John, I just learned of your passing 6/11. You were a dear friend. We had very many great times together. Just remember to take the shot from the high slot...I'll set you up...RIP dear friend...
Dick Blais
Friend
June 11, 2021
Connie, remember that you are never, ever alone. I'm so sorry for your loss, and have many mixed emotions. I well remember our visits, talks, laughter, fears, and of course, all that good, hot loose leaf tea that John would make, and he and I would enjoy. Yes, the many memories that our God lets us have and no-one can take them away!
Louise Simmons
Friend
June 5, 2021
Jeff Adams
June 4, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I know its hard to loose a dad. Sending lots of prayers and positive thought for you and the family.
Toni Banda
Other
June 3, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. My prayers are will you. I will cherish the memory of our dinner a few weeks ago.
Fonda Roper
Friend
June 3, 2021
I´m so sorry for you and your families loss
Danny Lanclos
Friend
June 3, 2021
So many memories, so many blessings, It was a real privilege to be with you all on your wedding day and John's Baptism and a host of other events. One day John's God walk took a a marvelous turn and it was my privilege to be there with him. God bless his memory and I pray that you who remain know or will know the peace found in Jesus.
Myron Simmons
Other
June 2, 2021
His toe drag will be surely missed. A wonderful and marvelous person.
Gary Carter
Friend
June 2, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. My heart is with the family.
Barbara Keizer (Ross)
Family
June 2, 2021
What can I say Smitty? I was devastated when I heard you had passed.
You were loved by everyone.
RIP my friend.
Paul Zeitler
Friend
June 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results