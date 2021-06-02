John R. Smith

May 5, 1944 - May 29, 2021

GANSEVOORT - John R. Smith, "Smitty", age 77, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Saratoga Hospital with his wife by his side.

He was born on May 5, 1944, in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada, son of the late Donald Smith and Florence (Ross) Smith.

John was a kind and caring man who deeply loved the Lord and his family. His wife, children, grandchildren and great-children had a very special place in his heart. His love and generosity extended beyond family, and he was a prayer warrior for unborn babies. His days would start with oatmeal and Jesus, as he prayed and gathered strength, peace, and wisdom from reading his Bible. John had a wonderful sense of humor and many words of wisdom, even in his last days.

John's accomplishments include 17 patents. He invented A21, an adhesive release technology that revolutionized most tape and wallpaper used today. John was also the inventor of Wearlon, a non-stick, anti-friction coating used in various industrial applications, and crucial applications within the military. Wearlon Wetlander has become a popular boat coating brand.

Being Canadian-born, hockey was in his blood. John enjoyed playing ice hockey with his friends and family, and was still playing hockey a month before his death. He was always looking for a "pond" to play on. His son and grandchildren inherited his love for hockey, even playing at the collegiate level. His love for hockey led him to invent a slideboard and "Slip-er-ee Puck". John was competitive and enjoyed card and board games, especially if he won. He enjoyed taking the grandchildren on annual trips to Nova Scotia. He loved going for walks with his dog, Rocko, at Moreau Lake. He was active his whole life – walking, biking, and skating.

John was pre-deceased by an infant brother, Donald Smith and brother David Smith.

John is survived by his loving wife, Connie Smith of 23 years; children: Melanie Eggleston (Shawn), Jeffrey Smith (Kristen), and Gabrielle Stillman (Chris); step-daughter, Nicole Sewell (Keith); brothers: Robert Smith (Sharon), Ross Smith (Cathy); sister, Helen Langille; sisters-in-law: Eileen Smith and Christine Dietrich; eleven grandchildren: Mackenzie Keith (Matthew), Garret Smith, Corbin Nicholson, Caleb Smith, Michael Eggleston, Matthew Eggleston, Joshua Smith, Duncan Smith, and Zachary Eggleston, Trenton Stillman and Mallory Stillman; four great-grandchildren: Gage Keith, Allison Keith, Barrett Keith and Madilynn Keith; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Friday, June 4, 2021 at Wilton Baptist Church, 755 Saratoga Rd., Wilton, NY. Calling hours will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 PM on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY.

Due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19 social distancing as well as mandatory wearing of a face mask is required.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Birthright of Ballston Spa, 1490 Saratoga Road, Ballston Spa, NY 12020.

Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com