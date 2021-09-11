Menu
Joseph R. Carusone
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Regan & Denny Funeral Service
94 Saratoga Ave
South Glens Falls, NY

Joseph R. Carusone

May 24, 1945 - Aug. 28,2021

FLORIDA - Joe Carusone, age 76., passed away on August 28, 2021. Joe was a scholar, a comedian, a loving husband of wife Kimbo, a father, a brother, a grandfather and great grandfather, and a good friend.

Joe loved literature, and as a young man, was particularly interested in Viking mythology. He found the story of Viking funerals romantic and told stories throughout his life. While living on Glen Lake with his parents, he and a few friends decided to have a Viking funeral. Using an old boat, they created a body, and one evening they set the boat afire and pushed out on the lake. They were delighted, but neighbors called the authorities. It ended well, as the boat sank quickly. His family intends to spread his ashes over the lake in his honor, and perhaps some of his ashes will find the lake bottom, and a few may settle on the burnt embers of an old boat. That would make Joe smile.

Joe was survived by his loving wife Kimbo; and three older siblings: his sister Therese Reichert and her husband Walter; his brother Michael Carusone and his wife Joan; his brother John Carusone and his wife, Jane. Joe was also survived by his three children and a stepdaughter: Peter Carusone and his wife Jenn; Laura Carusone-Allison and her husband Andy; Adam Carusone and Michelle Wynn and her husband, Eric.

Also, surviving Joe, are his grandchildren and great-grandchild: Addison Kelly, Luke Kelly, Louis Allison and Gloria Allison; Payton Carusone, Isabella Carusone, Mia Carusone; and great-grandchild Jada.

Joe was born and raised in Glens Falls by his parents, Margaret and Louis Carusone. Joe graduated from the College of Holy Cross and attended NYU until he was drafted. Joe then went to work at Northern Homes, Inc., after he failed the physical for military service. Joe continued his work at Northern Homes and build many beautiful neighborhoods. After Northern Homes closed, Joe worked in Memphis, TN, later moving to Florida. His last, and perhaps the most fulfilling job was teaching at a charter school. 'Mr. Carusone' was very popular with his students and brought him much joy.

A small family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online Condolences can be made at www.sbfuneralhome.com.

In recognition of Joe's great love for both books and the Adirondacks, the family suggests that remembrances be made in the form of contributions in his memory to either Crandall Public Library or the Open Space Institute.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 11, 2021.
Dear Therese----I remember the day you took me to your home to see your newborn brother. So sorry for your loss but I hope fond memories sustain you. (Anne Gaffney in 1945)
Anne Anderson
January 16, 2022
Joe was a dorm neighbor at HC and quite the guy. Humor was his schtick. I so remember meeting his Dad and Mom at their home in Glens Falls NY - and visiting Northern Homes. Last of four brothers finishing up 16 consecutive years at Holy Cross. He loved them all & was inspired by them. Italy for junior year was perfect for Joe, even though he came home with an ulcer. Smart & laughed at himself pushing his way through Victorian literature. Loved this guy - laughed that he was the shortest player with the smallest hands who ever played QB at Glens Falls HS. Joe was everything to everyone at HC! So saddened by his passing and your loss. Ken Walsh HC `67
Ken Walsh
School
October 3, 2021
Kimbo, John and Jane, I am so sorry to hear of Joe's passing. My thoughts and prayers go out to you all.
Kim Wilson
Other
September 17, 2021
Farewell fellow Holy Cross Crusader and friend .
Dan Harrigan
Friend
September 14, 2021
So sorry Pete, Laura and Adam.
Monica Hemmett
Other
September 12, 2021
Joe Carusone was a prince among men and will be missed by those who had that rare privilege to know him. He was truly a Renaissance man.
Joseph Capebianco
Family
September 11, 2021
