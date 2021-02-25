Joseph B. Woodcock, Sr.

Jan. 7, 1941 - Feb. 22, 2021

CORINTH – Joseph B. Woodcock Sr., 80, of Oak St., passed away Monday, February 22, 2021 at Saratoga Hospital following a long illness.

Born on January 7, 1941 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Louis and Helen (Balcom) Woodcock.

Joe attended Corinth High School.

He joined the United States Navy on April 13, 1960, serving on the USS Lake Champlain in the Third Naval District until his honorable discharge on Februayr 4, 1965.

Joe married Susan C. St. John on July 11, 1964 in Lake Luzerne and the couple resided in Corinth for many years.

He was employed for the Village of Corinth Department of Public Works for many years until his retirement.

Joe was a member of the VFW Post 5836 of Hadley and was a longtime former member of the Corinth Vol. Fire Department and Past Chief. He also was a member of the William J. Varney American Legion Post 862 of Lake Luzerne.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a longtime member of the Shippee Mountain Hunting Club. He enjoyed spending time with his family, as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his world. He also enjoyed listening to music, James Bond movies, traveling, and going to the VFW (he was a lifetime member).

Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by his son, Scott Woodcock.

Survivors besides his loving wife of 56 years of Corinth include five children: Joseph Woodcock, Jr. (Liz) of Hadley, Lou Woodcock (Robin) of Corinth, Mike Woodcock (Terri) Of Lake Luzerne, Jim Woodcock (Becki) of Corinth, and Diana Lescault (Ron) of Corinth; 15 grandchildren:: Jessica, Stephanie, Taylor, Eric, Jason, Zach, Michelle, Chenique, Nathan, Allyson, Brielle, Sarah, Jessica, Nicole, and Christopher; many great-grandchildren; three sisters: Lois Pasquarell (Lou) of Troy, Gaye Lescault (Eloi) of Corinth and Faith Woodcock of Corinth; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Joe's life and Graveside Service will be held in the spring at Corinth Rural Cemetery at a later date to be announced.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.