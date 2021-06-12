Joyce L. Stiles

Jan. 16, 1950 - June 10, 2021

DAY – Joyce L. Stiles, 71, of Hollow Road, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on Jan. 16, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Emery and Irene Kathan.

Joyce graduated from Hadley-Luzerne High School.

She married David Stiles on July 31, 1993 in Lake Luzerne and the couple have resided on Hollow Road for many years.

Joyce was employed at Cudney's Dry Cleaners in Saratoga Springs for a few years and then worked at the Stewarts Shop in Corinth for several years.

She enjoyed sewing, gardening, crafts, and especially loved her time with her family and adored her grandkids.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by one son, Timothy Allen and one brother, Bruce Kathan.

Survivors besides her loving husband of 28 years include; one daughter, Peggy Eldridge (Mark Hahn) of Day; one step-daughter, Jessica Stiles of Queensbury; seven grandchildren: Brett Allen (Christin) of Lake Luzerne, Kayla Gutierrez (John Rowland) of Porter Corners, Jacob Mulligan (Ashley Cotazino) of Schenectady, Crystal Wells (Sam) of Corinth, Zach Shippee (Kaylani) of Corinth, Dustin Shippee (Destiny) of Whitehall, Alex Allen (Devon) of Day, Timothy Allen, Jr.; 12 great-grandchildren: Veronica, Caleb, Michael, Jose, Aisya, Raquel, Braylon, Mia, Ava, Jasmin, Samantha, Raylyn; three siblings: Sandra Mahr (Mike) of Day, Keith Kathan of Day, and John Kathan of Corinth; one uncle; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Joyce's request, there are no public services being held.

The family wishes to thank Community Hospice of Saratoga for their kindness and compassionate care given to Joyce during her illness and Sam and Arlene Allen and Joyce's daughter and grandchildren for their devotion to Joyce, helping her to spend her final days at home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.