Kenneth R. Thompson

November 17, 1944 – June 18, 2021

SALEM - Kenneth "Kenny" Thompson passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021 at the age of 76.

Kenny was born in Jamaica, NY to Howard and Lillian Thompson, both who preceded him in death. Being a mainstay in Salem, NY most of his life, he was one of the six "Thompson Kids," known as a charmer and a prankster around town. Kenny was a brother, father, husband, uncle, and most importantly friend. He was something to everybody. If it needed to be fixed, pulled, hoisted, planted, milked, or plowed, Kenny could be counted on to lend a hand, always with a smile and never a complaint. Kenny was both gentle and kind with his hands and heart. Those that knew him were better for it.

He went from corralling cattle in his farming days to corralling inmates at Great Meadows Correctional Facility. In retirement he and his wife Cecile worked tirelessly on their Christmas Tree Farm, which a trip to Thompson Trees has become a yearly tradition for many families all over the capital region. In the last few years Kenny and Cecile formed a great friendship with Glen and Tina Meyers, who recently took over the daily operations of the tree farm. They are true friends that were there for Ken and Cecile to help with anything they may have needed.

Kenny loved nature, Westerns, taking his wife to McDonald's and helping his family with various projects including operating heavy equipment, even when he shouldn't. He was also very proud of his plaid shirt collection.

He is survived by his wife, Cecile, who he was devoted to for 16 years, and his daughters, Tina (Ken) Jollie and Joeann (Billy) Carman. Also left to cherish his memory are his five siblings: Gail (Robert; deceased) Wever, Judy (Bill) Friedman, Lenny (Cheryl) Thompson, Victoria (Scott) Jensen, and Valarie (Steve) Batchelder, along with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A Graveside Memorial will be on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery in Salem, NY. All are welcome to come.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salem Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 360, Salem, NY 12865.

He was known by all as one of the nicest men around, to say he will be missed doesn't capture the depth of feeling and void that is created in his absence. It was time for him to leave us in body; but he remains with us each time we laugh, think of a prank, each time we love and hug each other, and when we don a plaid shirt.

