Lois A. Nicholson Huntley

June 2, 1951 - April 10, 2022

SCHENECTADY - Lois A. Nicholson Huntley, 70, passed away unexpectedly at her residence in Troy, NY on April 10, 2022.

Lois was born on June 2, 1951, in Glens Falls, NY. After graduating from Hudson Falls High School, Lois earned an Accredited Nursing Degree from Mary McClellan Hospital School of Nursing and worked as an LPN for many years.

Lois is survived by her three children: Tara Carr, Steven Tomasovic (Angie), and Andrew Janson (Brooke); two grandchildren: Scout Janson and Payton Tomasovic; her siblings: Diana Marshall, Susan King (Gary), Nadine Nicholson, Donna Jenks (Dave), Ronnie Nicholson, Jeffrey Nicholson (Terrie-Jo), John Janssen, Lori Wells (Tracy), Lucy Behrens, Peggy Shannon, Charlotte Landi, George Weber, and Joe Weber. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, including her special niece Alisha Gelling; and long-time friend Tami Rice. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Sidney.

She was predeceased by her mother Ora Janssen, father Joseph Weber, and sister Mary Griffen.

Lois enjoyed her flower and vegetable gardens, crafting, camping, and antiquing, and quilting. She was a fantastic quilter, an epic thinker and a lifetime fan of the Green Bay Packers.

There are no funeral services planned at this time. Arrangements are with Bond Funeral Home of Schenectady, NY.