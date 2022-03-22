Melinda L. Waddell

Oct. 27, 1958 - March 19, 2022

LOWVILLE/NORTH CREEK - Melinda L. Waddell, 63, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Albany Medical Center following a brief illness. John Boyea, her beloved partner of 30 years, and her sister Kathleen Waddell Johnson were by her side.

She was born October 27, 1958 in Glens Falls. Melinda was the youngest daughter of the late William R. and Grace H. (Lavery) Waddell. She graduated from SUNY Plattsburgh with a degree in Elementary Education but postponed her career in order to care for her ailing father. A devoted daughter, she continued her lifelong friendship with her mother, until her death at age 96.

In 1987, she became an educator at Lowville Academy where she worked for 30 years as an Elementary School Teacher, teaching primarily second grade. Melinda's skill combined with her patience, creativity, humor, and practical sense about children made her a much-loved teacher and highly valued staff member. Each year, she began with a new theme and a-creatively decorated classroom that included hand-drawn window art, enhanced students' love of reading, and ended with a play that spotlighted and celebrated all that her students had achieved.

Melinda was a valued member of many professional committees, including the Lowville Teachers' Union. It was at Lowville Academy where she met the love of her life, John Boyea, who worked there as an elementary Art Teacher. She also forged deep and lasting friendships there, filled with mutual humor and affection.

Melinda always loved learning and enriched her education by pursuing classes beyond her Masters. She loved to travel, was always an avid reader, and used to vacation during the summers with her childhood friend, Jill Swinton.

After 30 years of teaching, Melinda retired in 2017. She was very close with her mother, Grace, who resided with Melinda and John. Devoted and nurturing, Melinda, along with John, took loving care of Grace during the last years of her life.

Melinda enjoyed the outdoors, catching up with friends, spending time with John, who loved to make her laugh, and caring for their four-legged children in their home on the B. Arthur Road, their "little house in the woods".

Melinda was not only an excellent teacher, but also was a passionate advocate for animals. As a devoted animal lover, Melinda was instrumental in establishing the Lewis County Humane Society. Melinda served as an officer as well as being an active board member for many, many years. Her focus was to provide care, comfort, and kindness to all animals.

Melinda will always be remembered for her dry sense of humor, her spot-on observations, and quick wit. Her friends cherished her strength, good counsel, loyalty, practicality, and honesty. She made the best Monte Cristo sandwiches and enjoyed a good Beef Au Jus. She loved celebrating birthdays, but was known for spontaneous, thoughtful messages and little gifts that always warmed the heart. She had a beautiful smile, a spunky cleverness, and a little side-wink that made people feel special and included in her circle of warmth.

In addition to her lifelong-partner, best friend, and kindred spirit, John Boyea; Melinda is survived by her brother William C. Waddell and his wife Trudy of Valley Falls; and their children: William R., Heather, Matthew and Amy Waddell; sister, Kathleen W. Johnson of Aurora, CO; and her daughters: Kristen Syddall and her husband, Chris, Kathie Lynn Johnson and her husband, J.J. Pellini; and their daughters: Avery and Gianna Pellini; an uncle, Nolan Lavery and his wife Marilyn of The Villages, FL. Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her grandparents Roy and Mabelle Waddell and Edward and Adelaide Lavery, and a niece Kourtney Carlile. She leaves behind attentively nurtured animals, her cats: Noelle, Tony Banderas, and Helen; and her best-dog ever, Barney.

The funeral will be at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville with Pastor Ed Steckly officiating. Calling hours are from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. Melinda will be laid to rest in the spring alongside her parents in Union Cemetery, North Creek, NY. Memorial donations may be made payable to the Glioblastoma Foundation, PO Box 62066, Durham, NC, 27715, glioblastomafoundation.org or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN, 38105. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.