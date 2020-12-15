Michael Ely

April 18, 1977 - Dec. 11, 2020

GREENWICH - Michael Ely, 43, a lifelong resident of Greenwich, passed away unexpectedly Friday, December 11, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital following a long hard-fought battle with various illnesses.

He was born on April 18, 1977 in Glens Falls, NY to the late Bruce R. and Linda (Quinn) Ely.

Mike enjoyed and had a passion for collecting comic books. Marvel, DC Superheroes, and Star Wars were in his prized collection. He was a proud NY Giants and Mets fan. Mike loved Michael Jordan he was his #1 fan.

He loved his family and friends and was always giving with a humble heart. Despite his long battle with various illnesses, he was always upbeat and positive. Mike would give you the shirt off his back if he could.

Mike's happy place was spending time with the Batty, Brockway and Meyer's families.

A special thank you to Michael's family, friends, and best friend Kevin Brockway for helping, assisting, and loving him throughout his years.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his uncle Pat Quinn, Aunt's Shirley Weir and Mary Batty.

He is survived by his aunts, Gloria Meyers, Catherine Moore, and Libby Durham, several cousins, and special friends.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St, Greenwich, NY, 12834 with Celebrant Jason M. Easton officiating. Internment will follow in the St. Joseph's Cemetery following his service.

Family and friends may call from 12-1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Donation's in Michael's name may be made to the United Cerebral Palsy Fund, 1825 K. Street NW Suite 600, Washington, DC, 20006.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Flynn Bros. Inc., 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY, 12834.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.