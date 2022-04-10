Paul Scott Taylor

June 7, 1964 - April 5, 2022

IVERNESS, FL - Paul Scott Taylor of Inverness, FL, passed away surrounded by loved ones. He was the son of Ronald and Muriel Taylor.

He is predeceased by his father, Ronald Taylor; brother, Joseph Taylor; and aunt, Sister Mary Louise St. John OSB. He is survived by his loving husband, Charles L. Brown of Inverness FL; his mother, Muriel Taylor of Inverness FL; his brother, Robert Taylor (Rhonda) NY; his sisters: Theresa Truesdale (Dan) NY, Laura Colvin (James) NY; his children: Duke Taylor of NY, DeeAnna Taylor of TX, Nena Taylor of NY, Chrystal Castro of TX, and Thomas Brown(Samantha) MN; He was a proud Pepe of 12 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. His memory will live on with many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He graduated from Fort Ann Central School, NY. Scott loved traveling. He was a former Hub Manager for Continental Airlines Inc. He called many places home, living in New York, Virginia, Texas and Florida. He worked in hospitals helping others. Scott was caring and had a heart filled with love. He adopted four children who brought him great happiness. He loved his grandchildren tremendously for their beauty inside and out. He enjoyed camping filled with laughs around a campfire and spending time with his dog, Bentley. He enjoyed delicious meals prepared by his true soulmate, Charles. He collected antiques and had an eye for interior design. Scott always had good stories and knew how to be a good listener. It didn't matter if he saw you yesterday or 10 years ago, he always made you feel welcomed, loved and valued. He was a great friend to many and will be dearly missed.

Memorial donations can be made in his honor to Berkshire Farm Center & Services for Youth www.berkshirefarm.org.