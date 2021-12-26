Peter F. Jackson

June 24, 1944 - Aug. 13, 2021

HARPERSFIELD - Peter Jackson died at home with his wife, Adriaen at his side on Friday the 13th of August, 2021 at the age of 77 due to Parkinson's disease.

Born in Corinth, NY, to Clifford and Doris Jackson, he graduated from Lake George High School. As a teen and young man he built log cabins and participated in area rodeo. He enlisted in the US Navy in August 1966 serving until May 1970 aboard the USS Saint Paul during the Vietnam conflict. He earned a private pilot license while in the Navy. On release from service, he enrolled at ACC earning an AAS, then a BS in civil engineering from Union College in 1974. He worked for the NY State Department of Environmental Conservation from 1978 to his retirement in 2008.

Raised in Dude Ranch country he was a cowboy at heart. He bred registered American Quarter Horses of the Peter McCue bloodline, including sire Bravo Banner.

He was known for an avuncular sense of humor and if you met him, he would tell you a really good joke. Those of us who knew him all our lives never got to hear that one.

Peter is predeceased by his parents: Clifford and Doris Jackson; his sister, Carolee Parwana and husband, Hakim; and nephew, Tariq Parwana.

He is survived by his loving wife, Adriaen; nephews: Naim Parwana (Sohila), Mike Parwana (Jeannette); nieces: Anisa Maye (Bob), and Noor Jahan Parwana (Mark); numerous great nieces and nephews; great-great nieces and nephews; and not a single one that isn't great or better than average.

Per his wishes, Peter's ashes were scattered on Cobble Mountain on the Lake Vanare//Lake George town line above Ranch 98. There will be no services or calling hours.