Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Philip Bruce "Butch" Long
ABOUT
South Glens Falls High School
FUNERAL HOME
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - South Glen Falls
136 Main Street
South Glens Falls, NY

Philip Bruce "Butch" Long

June 30, 1947 - Sept. 26, 2021

MOREAU - Philip Bruce "Butch" Long, 74, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born June 30, 1947 in Silver Spring, MD, he was the son of the late Virginia (Bruce) Long.

Butch graduated in 1965 from South Glens Falls High School. He was employed by the Howard LaRose Construction, and also worked with both his sons at Reliable Trucking.

On February 14, 1994, Butch married Eugenia Parker in Fort Ann. They spent many years together until her passing on August 3, 2019.

Butch enjoyed spending time at his Indian Lake camp. He also loved cross country road trips, traveling to both Maine and Alaska. Butch will always be remembered for holding his "sessions" on his front porch and will be greatly missed by many.

Butch is survived by his children: Kendall Long (Melissa), and Benjamin Long (Helena); his granddaughter Nichele Beyer (Fritz); his great-grandchildren: Jordin, Layton, and Emma Beyer; his brothers: Garrie Long, Scott Long (Shirley), and Tim Long (Sandy); his sisters: Susan Flowers and Karen Long; his step-sons: Christopher Parker (Patricia), and James Parker (Leslie); special friends: Phyllis and Dick, Larry and Dee, Skip and June, Ernie and Michelle, Dan and Betty, Pat, Jim, Sr., Jim, Jr., and Linda Bean; as well as several nieces and nephews.

At Butch's request there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A graveside service will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Southside Cemetery with Rev. Nancy Goff officiating.

Memorial donations in Butch's name can be made to the Moreau Rescue Squad, 1583 State Route 9, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Oct. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - South Glen Falls
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - South Glen Falls.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Butch is now back with his beautiful Gina. We sure had a lot of fun with the both of you over the years and will miss you both for the rest of our lives. I know that you will both RIP together again. Love you both.
Luke and Donna McCane
Friend
October 7, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. May all your many happy memories help you get through this time of sorrow.
Rich and Nancy McCabe
October 7, 2021
Scott and Shirley, I' am so sorry to hear about Butch . Keep the faith Longer. Ballzer
James Ball Jr.
October 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results