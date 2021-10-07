Philip Bruce "Butch" Long

June 30, 1947 - Sept. 26, 2021

MOREAU - Philip Bruce "Butch" Long, 74, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born June 30, 1947 in Silver Spring, MD, he was the son of the late Virginia (Bruce) Long.

Butch graduated in 1965 from South Glens Falls High School. He was employed by the Howard LaRose Construction, and also worked with both his sons at Reliable Trucking.

On February 14, 1994, Butch married Eugenia Parker in Fort Ann. They spent many years together until her passing on August 3, 2019.

Butch enjoyed spending time at his Indian Lake camp. He also loved cross country road trips, traveling to both Maine and Alaska. Butch will always be remembered for holding his "sessions" on his front porch and will be greatly missed by many.

Butch is survived by his children: Kendall Long (Melissa), and Benjamin Long (Helena); his granddaughter Nichele Beyer (Fritz); his great-grandchildren: Jordin, Layton, and Emma Beyer; his brothers: Garrie Long, Scott Long (Shirley), and Tim Long (Sandy); his sisters: Susan Flowers and Karen Long; his step-sons: Christopher Parker (Patricia), and James Parker (Leslie); special friends: Phyllis and Dick, Larry and Dee, Skip and June, Ernie and Michelle, Dan and Betty, Pat, Jim, Sr., Jim, Jr., and Linda Bean; as well as several nieces and nephews.

At Butch's request there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A graveside service will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Southside Cemetery with Rev. Nancy Goff officiating.

Memorial donations in Butch's name can be made to the Moreau Rescue Squad, 1583 State Route 9, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.