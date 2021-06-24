Philomena A. (Persuitti) Rock

April 5, 1930 - June 21, 2021

FORT EDWARD – Philomena A. Persuitti Rock passed away June 21, 2021, at home, after a short illness. She was 91 years old.

Born on April 5, 1930 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Rocco and Angeline (Romanelli) Persuitti.

Philomena, better known as "Minnie", worked for several restaurants in the Glens Falls region, over the years, as a cook. She also at one time worked at J & J Lingerie in Glens Falls.

On September 4, 1971, Philomena married the love of her life, Melvin Rock, in Fort Edward.

In her younger years, she enjoyed going bowling.

Besides her parents, Philomena was predeceased by her twin daughters, Angeline Ann and Ella Marie Duckett; a son, Philip Duckett; her sisters: Josephine Persuitti, Mary Ann LaRoe and her brothers: Albert and Anthony Persuitti.

Survivors include her husband, Melvin Rock; her grandchildren: Angela and Zachary Duckett, Kyle Bannin, William Trombley, Rebecca Cook Beaty (Shon) and Timothy Cook; her great grandchildren: Joshua Bannin, Kaiden, Nathan and Landon Miner, Cierra, Hannah and Aubrie Beaty and Cameran Cook; her nephews: Larry, Kevin and Peter Persuitti; and her nieces: Mary Persuitti, Cathy LaRoe and Jo-Ann Gregory.

Minnie's family would like to thank all the in-home caregivers, High Peak's Hospice and a special thank you to Joelle Russo.

Friends may call on Sunday, June 27, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, in Hudson Falls.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. on Monday, at St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church in Hudson Falls.

The Rite of Committal will follow the mass, at St. Mary's Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

Memorial donations in memory of Philomena may be made to any veteran organization of one's choice.

