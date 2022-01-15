Raymond Lafferty

Dec. 4, 1962 - Jan. 9, 2022

HUDSON FALLS - Raymond Lafferty, 59, went into the arms of the Lord on the morning of Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Born in Brooklyn, New York on December 4, 1962, he was raised in a big family of two brothers and six sisters by their loving mom and dad. He was known as the baby of the family and spent his childhood years growing up in Brooklyn and Port Jefferson, Long Island. He married the love of his life Patricia in Selden, New York and moved his family up state where they settled in Hudson Falls, New York with their children.

Raymond was a glacier by trade and his hobbies included working on cars, fishing, playing his guitar, taking road trips with family and spending time with his loved ones. He had a big heart and was always there to offer a helping hand to his friends and his family.

Raymond was predeceased by his wife, Patricia (Kaetzel) Lafferty; his father, Harry Lafferty; his mother, Concetta (Dado) Lafferty; his brother, Harry Lafferty, Jr. and his grandson, Jordan James Clark.

Left to cherish his memory are his three children: Christopher Kaetzel (Stacy), Patrick Kaetzel (Elizabeth) and Patricia Lafferty; his sisters: Phyllis Whalen, Christina Kowalcyzk (Tony), Ava Zrinzo (Pete), Roseann Nuzzi, Patricia Bibby (Paul), Loretta Lafferty; his big brother, Thomas Lafferty (Grace) and his grandchildren: Brody, Malia and Zayn. He is also survived by lots of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Friends may call on Monday, January 17, 2022, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

The burial will take place in the spring at the Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

Memorial donation in memory of Raymond may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116.

