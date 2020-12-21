Rhonda Sharp

Aug. 27, 1956 - Dec. 19, 2020

HUDSON FALLS - Rhonda Sharp, 64, of County Rt. 41, passed away at home on Saturday, December 19, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Born on August 27, 1956 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Clifford Cook of Fort Edward and the late Marlene P. (Jones) Cook.

Rhonda attended St. Joseph's school as a child and graduated from Fort Edward Central School in 1974. She went on to work at multiple medical device manufacturing facilities, most recently at Bates Industries.

On May 3, 1975, she married Richard Sharp at the St. Joseph's Church in Fort Edward.

Rhonda enjoyed her dogs, holiday and family parties, the beach, boating, sunbathing, and most of all spending time with her family and grandkids.

Left to cherish her memory besides her father include her husband of 45 years her children, Matt Sharp (Jennifer) of Hartford and Tom Sharp (Allison) of East Greenbush her grandchildren: Seth, Evelyn and Lillian Sharp; her siblings: Rosemary Viele (Joe), William Cook (Peggy), Kathleen Archambault (Jim), Andrew Cook (Diane) and Janet Grabowski (Richard) and several nieces, nephews, cousins, her dog Rosie and her longtime friends Kathi and Gary Bennett, who remained by her side.

Friends may call from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM on December 22, 2020 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. Masks and social distancing are required. Only 40 people may be in attendance at one time, when arrival at the funeral home, please see funeral home staff at side entrance.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, A Funeral Mass will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Spring burial will be in Moss Street Cemetery, Hudson Falls.

Donations in Rhonda's memory may be made to the S.P.C.A of Upstate NY, 588 Queensbury Avenue, Queensbury, NY 12804.