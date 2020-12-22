Menu
Rhonda Sharp
FUNERAL HOME
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway
Fort Edward, NY

Rhonda Sharp

HUDSON FALLS - Rhonda Sharp, 64, of County Rt. 41, passed away at home on Saturday, December 19, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Friends may call from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM on December 22, 2020 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. Masks and social distancing are required. Only 40 people may be in attendance at one time, when arrival at the funeral home, please see funeral home staff at side entrance.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, A Funeral Mass will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Spring burial will be in Moss Street Cemetery, Hudson Falls.

Donations in Rhonda's memory may be made to the S.P.C.A of Upstate NY, 588 Queensbury Avenue, Queensbury, NY 12804.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY
Funeral services provided by:
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss, worked with Rhonda many years was a great person will be missed . Debbie Rabine
Debbie Rabine
December 23, 2020
I´m so sorry for you and your families loss!!! She was a kind hearted person.
Debra Cahill
December 23, 2020
a loved one
December 23, 2020
Angelica Casle
December 23, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go Dick and all the family. Rhonda was so beautiful in every way; heart, soul, an gorgeous to the eye. So missed by so many but suffering no more. l know she is in great company in heaven with her mom and my mom. I'm sorry l was unable to attend her calling hours to express my condolences to family in person.
Cyndy Tisinger
December 22, 2020
So sorry to hear the news about your wife your in our prayers.
Michael Wells sr
December 22, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of the loss of Rhonda. Rhonda was such and kind person with such a beautiful soul. Many prayers to family and friends.
Deirdre Patton
December 21, 2020
Dick So sorry for your lose Our prayers go out to you and your family if there is anything I can do for you or yours Please call
Charlie Morehouse
December 21, 2020
I am saddened by the loss of your loved one. I lost touch of my classmates but Rhonda was one of my favorite people. Rest in peace my friend.
Roberta (Rabine) Keyte
December 21, 2020
My prayers and thoughts go out to the family they are a wonderful family and Rhonda will be truly missed.
Michelle Haley-DAngelico
December 21, 2020
Alyson Mcmurry
December 21, 2020
Alyson Mcmurry
December 21, 2020
So sad to hear of Rhonda's passing. My heart goes out to my friend Dick and the boys and all of Rhonda's family and friends. May she rest in peace.
Craig J Jordan
December 21, 2020
My heart goes out to Cliff and family.
LLOYD JONES
December 21, 2020
