Rhonda Sharp

HUDSON FALLS - Rhonda Sharp, 64, of County Rt. 41, passed away at home on Saturday, December 19, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Friends may call from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM on December 22, 2020 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. Masks and social distancing are required. Only 40 people may be in attendance at one time, when arrival at the funeral home, please see funeral home staff at side entrance.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, A Funeral Mass will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Spring burial will be in Moss Street Cemetery, Hudson Falls.

Donations in Rhonda's memory may be made to the S.P.C.A of Upstate NY, 588 Queensbury Avenue, Queensbury, NY 12804.