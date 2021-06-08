Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard A. "Dic" Lackey
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street
Hudson Falls, NY

Richard A. "Dic" Lackey

Oct. 5, 1954 - June 4, 2021

HUDSON FALLS – Richard A. "Dic" Lackey, 66, of Hudson Falls, passed away on June 4, 2021.

Born October 5, 1954 in Randolph, VT, he was the son of the late Roland J. Lackey and Joyce A. Warner.

For most of his life, Dic was employed as a truck driver. He had a passion for driving truck and enjoyed traveling the country while working. Dic was a hard worker, but always made time for his friends and family. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Besides his parents, Dic was predeceased by his brother, Clinton Lackey.

Survivors include his daughters: Mallory Towne of Pittsfield, NH and Christie Lackey of Hudson Falls; his grandson, Deacon Washburn; his stepfather, Keith Warner; his brother, Philip Lackey of VT; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the home of Mark and Michelle Miller, 108 Hendee Rd., in the town of Kingsbury.

The graveside service will be held 1 p.m., July 10, 2021, at Pleasant View Cemetery in Randolph, VT.

Memorial donations in memory of Dic may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.



Published by Post-Star on Jun. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Pleasant View Cemetery
Randolph, VT
Jun
13
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
home of Mark and Michelle Miller
108 Hendee Rd., Kingsbury, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Carleton Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carleton Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
D
June 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results