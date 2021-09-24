Menu
Richard E. Lee Jr.
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021

Richard E. Lee, Jr.

Jan. 4, 1955 - Sept. 14, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Richard E. Lee, Jr. was born at home in Whitehall, NY on January 4, 1955 and died on September 14, 2021 at the Glens Falls hospital after a battle with cancer.

In loving memory of Richard E. Lee, Jr. of Queensbury. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, LizAnne his beloved. His daughter, Elizabeth A. "Ariel" Lee of Warrensburg and his son, Richard I. "Skip" Lee . His father Richard E. Lee, Sr. and his wife, Joyce of Queensbury. His brother, Perry A. Lee of Kingsbury and his sisters: Linda J. Parker of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Jessie E. Lee of Warrensburg, Laura D. Lee of Homer, Alaska and Julie A. Blevins, also of Tulsa, Oklahoma, along with many uncles, cousins nieces and nephews.

We wish to thank Bryan, Phillis Wilsey for thier continued encouragement to Richard before and during this difficult time, also his loving and caring pastors and friends from New Hope church of which he was very active.

Richard loved life and lived it with zeal. He was quick witted and loved to make people laugh. His love for God and family meant the world to him. The world is different now without him in it. He will be sorely missed by his Dad, by his family and every one that knew him.

There will be a service on October 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the New Hope Church located at 454 Corinth Rd., Queensbury, NY 12804.

On behalf of Richard donations can be made to New Hope Church.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Service
1:00p.m.
New Hope Church
454 Corinth Rd., Queensbury, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I just learned of Richard (and Skip's) passing. I'm heartbroken for the family and loved ones. I know the pain of loss as it's only been a year since I lost my sister, but I still can't imagine.. Richard did love life and I always enjoyed seeing him. His light shined so brightly. Thanks be to God we don't grieve as the world grieves. We will see them again!!! Praying for you all.
Chrysi Bombard
Friend
December 19, 2021
Penny,Sue,Betty,Regina, Joyce
October 10, 2021
Scott and Julie Blevins
October 10, 2021
So very sorry for your loss.. Richard was a great man and he will be missed dearly. Was always good to me and for that I am grateful to know him..May he RIP..
Denise Corlew
Work
October 1, 2021
To the Lee family, I´m sorry for your loss. I´m praying for you all. May you take comfort in your happy memories of Richard and may he Rest In Peace.
Joe Murphy
Friend
September 26, 2021
My beautiful brother, it seems like this can´t be real, but it is. My heart is heavy with grief. Although we don´t grieve as the world grieves, we grieve with hope, it still hurts like hell. I miss you. I want to hear your laugh again. Thank you for leading me to the Lord so many years ago. Richard the mighty. Richard the warrior. Richard the loved.
Julie
Family
September 26, 2021
Dick, Joyce and Family, I am very sorry for your loss. Prayers for your comfort, now and always.
Martha Knapp
Friend
September 24, 2021
My Family to Yours, we are so sorry for your loss and our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Joel A LaPointe
September 24, 2021
