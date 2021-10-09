Robert "Bob" Charles Burrows, Sr.

Sept. 13, 1934 - Oct. 5, 2021

GLENS FALLS - Robert "Bob" Charles Burrows, Sr., 87, of Glens Falls went home to be with the Lord on October 5, 2021, while surrounded by his loving family. Born September 13, 1934, he was the son of late Albert Burrows, Sr. and Matilda Housman.

Robert was a 1952 graduate of Glens Falls High School. He then entered the United States Navy where he studied aviation mechanics. Upon serving his country, he settled back in his hometown of Glens Falls. This is where he found the love of his life Joyce (Runnalls) Burrows. The two were united in holy matrimony on July 20, 1963.

Robert found employment with Decora United Merchants where he worked for 30 plus years with the company as a machinist. Robert retired from Decora at age 62.

Robert was very passionate about life and found enjoyment in many things. As a young man, he participated in the Glens Falls High School track and field team. He was also a boxing enthusiast and his love for the sport began when he joined the U.S. Navy Boxing Team. He enjoyed watching boxing on the television, with his favorite boxer of all time being Larry Holmes. Robert enjoyed bodybuilding and weightlifting and lived in Venice Beach for a period of time in his younger years to compete in each of these sports. Robert continued weightlifting for enjoyment until he was about 82 years old.

Robert had a strong love for the outdoors. He loved taking long bicycle rides and walked each day with his best friend Nick Nicholson. He was an avid gardener, where he maintained beautifully landscaped gardens for 30 plus years. He enjoyed gifting his harvest to friends and family throughout Glens Falls.

Robert was a member of the Racing City Chorus and Gospel Chorus for 20 plus years, where he performed competitively in many states. He also deeply enjoyed being a member of the barbershop quartet. Among the many things Bob loved, animals had a special place in his heart. He enjoyed taking them for car rides and long walks. Above all things he enjoyed in life, family was the most important. His focus was always on the well-being and nurturing of his family and he had a great impact on each and every one of them.

Robert was predeceased by his loving wife Joyce (Runnalls) Burrows; brother Albert Burrows, Jr. (Patricia); sister Barbara Thompson (Walter); and stepsons: Gary Marcantonio and Ben Marcantonio.

He is survived by his son Robert Burrows, Jr., son Craig Burrows (Cheryl); daughter Sharlene "Sardie" Morehouse (Bill); and stepson Terry Marcantonio (Kathy). He is also survived by his sister Shirley Hermance; brother Donald Burrows; daughters-in-law Carolyn Marcantonio and Jamie Marcantonio; and countless nieces and nephews. Robert has 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and one on the way. Robert loved his family more than anything in this world and his family revered him as the best father and grandfather. To them he was known as "Cuppa".

Cuppa had a very special place in his heart for his first grandchild Jennifer Cole and we are thankful for the time dedicated to his care.

A special thank you to Al Thompson, who was like a son to Robert. He provided years of companionship and took on the role of a caretaker before Robert moved to Rhode Island to live with his granddaughter, Ashley and Chris Winn who provided unconditional love and care.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY 12804. A funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home.

A graveside ceremony will take place on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Pine View Cemetery, 21 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

In loving memory of Robert, contributions may be made to 11th Hour Canine Rescue NY, Inc., PO Box 2297, Wilton, NY 12831.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.