Robert John Schoonmaker Jr.
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Robert M King Funeral Home
23 Church St
Granville, NY

Robert J. Schoonmaker, Jr.

Dec. 4, 1961 - Sept. 29, 2021

GRANVILLE – Robert John Schoonmaker, Jr. passed away September 29, 2021.

Robert was born on December 4, 1961, in Troy, NY the son of the late Robert John and Cynthia Jane (Farnham) Schoonmaker.

Bob was a graduate of Watervliet High School Class of 1980. He was a member of the 1980 NYS Championship Watervliet Football team. Bob served the NYS Dept. of Corrections as an officer for 25 years.

Bob was a devoted husband and loving Dad. He became an amazing grandpa. He was an uncle, coach and friend to many. He loved coaching. He impacted so many through his coaching and active community involvement. He was Head Coach for Granville Football from 1995-2002 with a Division Championship in 1995. He also was on the coaching staff of RPI football from 2003-2008.

Everyone who truly knew Bob, knew how big of a heart he had. He always put others first. He was always the life of a party and knew how to light up a room. Bob was happiest when he was with his wife, daughters, sons-in-law, and grandkids.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, and his father-in-law Richard French. He is survived by his loving wife Dorothy (French) Schoonmaker whom he married on October 3, 1987. Left to miss him immeasurably are his children: Rachel Kelly (Tyler), Renee Conor (Mark); he was blessed with two grandchildren: Raegan Kelly and Grant Connor. Bob is also survived by his sisters: Wendy Henderson (Larry) and Kimberly Abbot (Dave). He will be missed by his friend and brother-in-law Jim French (Lisa) and Tim and Cherie Meagher; and mother-in-law Shirley French. There will be a void in the lives of many nieces and nephews; cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

Friends may call at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville on Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 1:00-4:00 p.m. It is recommended that masks be worn while in the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 199 Water Street, New York, NY 10038. Remember if you are in crisis or worried that someone in your life is suicidal, please call this number for help 800-273-TALK (8255). Talk has the power to save lives.


Published by Post-Star on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Robert M King Funeral Home
23 Church St, Granville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Robert M King Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest condolences and sorry we were unable to attend the wake . We have many happy memories of Bobby
Ron and Ginny Boisvert
Friend
October 7, 2021
There are no words to express how sorry we all are to hear of Bob's passing. He was such a special person who we were always so happy to see. We will always remember how friendly he was. He will be greatly missed.
Saratoga Smiles
October 4, 2021
I knew Bobby as an above average Social Studies student, an All Area linebacker and a valuable member of the coaching staff at RPI. I remember his toughness and loyalty. Like so many of the kids from Watervliet, I loved him. I hope he knew that.
Joe King
October 4, 2021
My deepest sympathy and condolences to the Scoohney family. Rest in peace Bob you will definitely be missed.
Wendy Watson
Friend
October 3, 2021
My prayers are with you and yours! I am so sorry for your loss... .... He was a wonderful man!! He will be missed.
Suzanne Lyndsey Lauren Joey Jonathan Moore
October 2, 2021
I coached Bobby at Watervliet high school and he was an outstanding football player. I don't think he weighed 150 pounds but he was a great linebacker. The way he tackled ball carriers couldn't be taught. He will be missed. My sincere sympathy goes to his wife and family.
Gerry King
Other
October 2, 2021
My condolences to family and friends
Scott Boisvert
October 2, 2021
Schoony was an excellent Correction Officer and an even better person. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Sincerest condolences to his family.
bradley ward
Work
October 2, 2021
I got to know Bob through RPI football. He took my son Doug under his wing & helped to developed his skills. I will be forever grateful for that. My condolences to his wife & kids. Also discovered that Bob was a distant cousin of mine. Rest in peace.
David Teator
October 2, 2021
Sean Davidson
October 1, 2021
Sooo sorry for your lost he was one of the best
Michael Deguire
October 1, 2021
Thanks Schoony, This meant the world to me.
Todd Ricks
Friend
October 1, 2021
Prayers and loving thoughts at this time. Remembering the times we saw you at the store. Good visits.
Elaine and dick tinsley
October 1, 2021
Dorie,Rachael and Renee, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your families. Bobby was a great man and Andy and I will never forget how you took our boys into your home and treated them like your own. Until we meet again Bobby RIP.
Evie Gordon
Friend
October 1, 2021
Your friends at Autosaver Ford
October 1, 2021
Sorry to hear this sad news, I will keep his family & friends in my prayers. RIP my friend.
David W Mears
October 1, 2021
Schoony, Thanks for the great memories. I am glad I got to see you this summer. Rest in Peace. To your family, I hope you take comfort in knowing how well regarded your Husband, Father, Grandfather was. He was one of a kind and will be missed.
Ralph Underwood
Work
October 1, 2021
Dear Dori and family, Dave and I are sending our heartfelt sympathy to you and your loved ones during this very difficult time. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Darlene and Dave Dumas
Work
October 1, 2021
Dori, Rachel and Renee, Please accept our deepest sympathy for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. What an amazing man he was. We have such fond memories of you all when we spent time with you . Back when our kids were younger. Blessings to you Mariane Simas Justin Sarah and Kristin Eisenschmidt
Mariane Simas
October 1, 2021
Randee, Jaimee, Lurie, Angelo
October 1, 2021
Dori , Rachel and Renee, I am so sorry for your loss. Bob was one of a kind who always brightened your mood by his huge smile and goofy attitude. Hang on to the memories of a very special husband , father and grandfather. You can´t think of him without smiling .
Pete Tefft
Friend
October 1, 2021
Our sympathies to Dori and Bob´s families and friends! Rest in Heavenly Peace Bob!
Milt and Tina Wilson
Friend
October 1, 2021
Condolences to the family.. RIP Schoony
Denice DiDomenico
October 1, 2021
To Dorothy and your family, my deepest condolences. Wendy and Kim - so sorry for your loss. Bob was a good man who will be missed.
George Seymour
October 1, 2021
Sorry to hear of this loss. My sympathies go out to my nephews wife and kids.
Bill Farnham IV
October 1, 2021
Wendy, Kim and families, Our deepest condolences to all affected. Praying you find strength within to help with the pain of loss. May Bobby RIP. Janice
Janice & Dan Meyer
School
October 1, 2021
Please accept my deepest sympathies. I was saddened by this news & Robert will be fondly missed.. Prayers for the family..
Pat Walcott
October 1, 2021
RIP my brother, see you on the other side.
Roger McLaughlin
Work
October 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 28 of 28 results