Ruth Breen

Nov. 10, 1929 - April 11, 2022

FLEETWOOD - Ruth Breen died on April 11, 2022 at age 92. She lived at Sunrise in Fleetwood, NY, and had lived in Ithaca, NY, for many years previous to 2018.

Ms. Breen was born in Ticonderoga, NY on November 10, 1929. She was the daughter of Dr. John Breen, a country doctor in the Eastern Adirondacks, and Marie Cheney Breen. She graduated from Schroon Lake Central School in 1947 and from the New York State College at Albany in 1951. She obtained a Master's Degree in Library Science from Syracuse University in 1953.

She worked as a Librarian at Rider College in Trenton, NJ, before moving to Ithaca in 1962. She became a Librarian at Cornell University, working in the Entomology Department. She later transferred to the Mann Library of Cornell, serving there until her retirement in 1979.

Ms. Breen moved to Longview Manor when it first opened. She helped install the Chapel at Longview. She helped design the second home that she and family members shared near Schroon Lake in the Adirondacks.

Ms. Breen is survived by her sister, Ann Breen Metcalfe of Mamaroneck and Schroon Lake; a nephew Alan Metcalfe, and his wife Margaret Klaw, of Philadelphia; a niece Marianne Metcalfe of Perth, Western Australia; four great-nieces; and two great-nephews.

A funeral service will be held at St. Thomas Church in Mamaroneck, NY.

Memorial gifts may be made to Ithacare, Longview Center, One Longview Dr., Ithaca, NY 14850 or Seagle Festival, PO Box 366, Schroon Lake NY 12870.