Stephen Schreck

Dec. 11, 1931 - Mar. 5, 2021

BRANT LAKE - Stephen Schreck of Rotterdam and Brant Lake went to be with the Lord while in the presence of his daughter Debra and her husband Gregory on March 5, 2021. Born December 11, 1931 in Sarengrad, Croatia to Martin and Katherine Schreck. Oldest of 6 children and orphaned at 16, Stephen came to America on December 24, 1948 along with his siblings with the help of Ridgewood Pentecostal Church. Promising to keep his siblings all together, they were melded into the Sailer family and then raised by Karl, Sr. and Gertrude Sailer in Brant Lake, NY.

Stephen met Ruth Brauchler in Ridgewood NY. They married on June 7, 1952. Serving in the Army as a Sgt., Stephen was in Korea from 1952 to 1954. They resided in Glendale, NY until 1961 when they moved to West Hempstead, NY.

Stephen is predeceased by his wife Ruth (2010) and his brother Joseph (1973).

Surviving are his children: Roger (Rita) Schreck, Franklin Square, NY, Debra (Gregory) Aydinian of Rotterdam, NY where he resided, and Barbara Schreck(Harold Kissling) of West Hempstead, NY; his cherished grandchildren: Justin(Christina) of Henderson, NV, Elizabeth Schreck and Melissa Pulice (Spiro Katehis) of Westbury, NY, Susan (Kirk) Pearson of Huntington Station, NY, Philip Aydinian of Schenectady, NY, Michelle (Patrick) Ragucci, Glenville, NY, Stephanie Dempsey of Philadelphia, PA, Ashley Schreck of Franklin Square, NY, and Brian Kissling of West Hempstead, NY; last but not least his great-granddaughters: Haylee Pearson, Huntington Station, NY and Olivia Ragucci, Glenville, NY; also survived by his brother John (late Elsa) Schreck of Woodhaven, NY, sister Anna (Karl, Jr.) Sailer of Schroon Lake, NY, brother Martin (Joyce) Schreck of St. James, NY, sister Terry (late Conrad) Supski of Wilton, NY, sister-in-law Marilyn Mallon (late Joseph Schreck) of Lake Ronkonkoma, NY and brother-in-law Harold (late Dorothea) Sears of Attleboro, MA.

Friends may call on Stephen's family from 12 to 2 p.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg, NY 12885. A funeral service to celebrate his life will immediately follow the visitation at 2 p.m., at the funeral home.

Spring interment will be conducted in North Brant Lake Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please consider memorial contribution in Dad's name to City Mission of Schenectady, PO Box 760, Schenectady, NY 12301.

Stephen's family would like to thank Jill Hoffman and the team at Landmark Health for all their wonderful care and compassion over the past three years.

