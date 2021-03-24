Menu
Stephen Robert Stout
FUNERAL HOME
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY

Stephen Robert Stout

Dec. 20, 1986 - Mar. 11, 2021

GLENS FALLS - Stephen Robert Stout, 34, of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully Thursday March 11, 2021, after a heroic battle with addiction. He is now in the arms of his loving parents.

Stephen was born December 20, 1986, and attended Glens Falls High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, carpentry work, and motorcycle rides with friends. He was a hard worker and always the first to lend a helping hand.

Stephen was predeceased by his parents, Robert Charles Stout, of Hudson Falls who passed away October 29, 2010, and Renee Phillips, of Glens Falls who passed away December 1, 2014; his maternal grandfather, Edwin Keith, and paternal grandparents, Arylus Stout and Loraine (Terrio) Stout.

Left to forever cherish Stephen's memories are his children: Tyler, Madison and Jaymeson Stout; his fiance, Tara Warren; his sister, Sara Stout and her daughter, Avalyn Kaiser; his brother, Christopher Phillips and his fiance, Krystal Dickson and their children, Haley and Lincoln; his step sister, Ashley Phillips and her children, Morgan and Dane; his stepfather, Craig Phillips; his maternal grandmother, Ruth Keith; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Although Stephen lost his battle, he was a fierce and persistent fighter who lived every day to the fullest. Let us all remember the Stephen we all knew and loved. This was our father, brother, cousin, nephew, grandson and a friend to many.

Services will be held Tuesday, April 6, 2021, from 4-6 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

The family wishes donations be sent to American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, in honor of his parents.

Remember to always hold on to each special moment of the ones you love, for when they pass, your heart becomes empty and only those special memories remain within you. Always remember yesterday and cherish tomorrow.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
6
Service
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Can't believe it's been a year. I smile knowing you're at peace but you are missed my friend.
Samantha J Eddy
March 19, 2022
Until we meet again. You were one of a kind and I'll cherish our childhood memories. You were a great person. Rest easy my friend
Sam
March 28, 2021
I know you are at peace now with the rest of our family. I so wish I could have saved you but there is only one that has that power. You will always be in our hearts & memories. Godspeed! Love, Auntie June
June Tassillo
Aunt
March 24, 2021
Rest In Peace My Friend
Andrea Benway
March 24, 2021
I am so very sorry hugs and prayers
Tammy Shaw
Family
March 24, 2021
You will be missed my heart aches for you all. My deepest sympathy you are all in my prayers
Tammy Shaw
March 24, 2021
My sincere condolences on the loss of Stephen. While I didn´t know him personally, I have witnessed the devastation of this disease too many times. May God comfort you and bring peace to all who knew him, today and in the many difficult days ahead.
Scott
March 24, 2021
Rest in peace Stephen! Love uncle Jerry & Aunt Dale
Dale Brauser
Family
March 24, 2021
Forever in my heart big brother
Sara Stout
Sister
March 23, 2021
Sending my sympathy to the family and friends
darlene Stone
Family
March 23, 2021
Stephen, I wish more than anything you were still here, I don’t understand why and I don’t think I ever will. I didn’t show you enough or tell you enough how much I loved you and how much you meant to me, and I wish I could go back in time and start all over again , until we meet again
Sara Stout
Brother
March 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results