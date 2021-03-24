Stephen Robert Stout

Dec. 20, 1986 - Mar. 11, 2021

GLENS FALLS - Stephen Robert Stout, 34, of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully Thursday March 11, 2021, after a heroic battle with addiction. He is now in the arms of his loving parents.

Stephen was born December 20, 1986, and attended Glens Falls High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, carpentry work, and motorcycle rides with friends. He was a hard worker and always the first to lend a helping hand.

Stephen was predeceased by his parents, Robert Charles Stout, of Hudson Falls who passed away October 29, 2010, and Renee Phillips, of Glens Falls who passed away December 1, 2014; his maternal grandfather, Edwin Keith, and paternal grandparents, Arylus Stout and Loraine (Terrio) Stout.

Left to forever cherish Stephen's memories are his children: Tyler, Madison and Jaymeson Stout; his fiance, Tara Warren; his sister, Sara Stout and her daughter, Avalyn Kaiser; his brother, Christopher Phillips and his fiance, Krystal Dickson and their children, Haley and Lincoln; his step sister, Ashley Phillips and her children, Morgan and Dane; his stepfather, Craig Phillips; his maternal grandmother, Ruth Keith; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Although Stephen lost his battle, he was a fierce and persistent fighter who lived every day to the fullest. Let us all remember the Stephen we all knew and loved. This was our father, brother, cousin, nephew, grandson and a friend to many.

Services will be held Tuesday, April 6, 2021, from 4-6 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

The family wishes donations be sent to American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, in honor of his parents.

Remember to always hold on to each special moment of the ones you love, for when they pass, your heart becomes empty and only those special memories remain within you. Always remember yesterday and cherish tomorrow.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.