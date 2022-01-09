Menu
Wanda Marie Witt
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022

Wanda Marie (Goodrich) Witt

Aug. 3, 1928 - Jan. 5, 2022

SARASOTA, FL - The world lost a beautiful soul and heaven gained an Angel. Wanda Marie (Goodrich) Witt, age 93, of Sarasota, Florida and Lake George, NY passed away on January 5, 2022 at Bay Village Retirement Community.

Wanda grew up in the tight knit neighborhood known as Fenimore in South Glens Falls. She later married A. David Witt and settled in Lake George Village, NY where she lived for over 50 years. A well known and beloved member of the Lake George Community, she served as the Village Clerk Treasurer for close to 25 years and took part in many community organizations. In 2008 Wanda moved to Sarasota, Florida where she became a friendly and well loved part of the Bay Village community.

Wanda was a woman of great character who loved to dance and spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Always an optimist, Wanda was never without a smile and a friendly greeting for anyone she met. She approached life with integrity, hard work, and a great sense of humor. She was a selfless woman who always placed her family and community first, and was loved by everyone who knew her. She will be missed by all.

Wanda is predeceased by her parents, Leonard and Daisy (Smith) Goodrich; her brother, L. William Goodrich and her son, Joseph L. Witt. She is survived by her sister, Wilma (Goodrich) Casanova; her daughters, Susan M. (Witt) Kasow and Amy E. (Witt) Baker; her grandchildren: Jason Quintal (Vanessa), Benjamin Baker, Elizabeth Baker, Sarah Baker and her great-granddaughters; Daisy and Daphne Quintal.

Donations can be made to the Lake George Scholarship Association. Due to travel considerations and restrictions the family will hold a private ceremony. A celebration of life in Lake George will be planned at a later date.


Published by Post-Star on Jan. 9, 2022.
13 Entries
WHO COULD NOT LOVE WANDA?
JERRY DEVOE
February 3, 2022
Very fond memories, Thank You.
Tom Albrecht
January 12, 2022
Sue and Amy & family. We are very sad to hear of the loss of your Mom. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family. Thinking of all of you. Mary Ann & Pete
Mary Ann & Pete Puricelli
Other
January 10, 2022
I was so sorry to hear of your mom's passing. My parents Ken and Marilyn we're friends of your mom and dad. I remember getting together with you a few times but don't really remember the details. I know your mom was a wonderful lady though. I saw her one time when I took mom to the monthly luncheon she had with her girlfriends from high school. Your mom was always smiling. I pray that you and your family will feel God's love and comfort during this time of mourning.
Kathy Irvine Burke
Family
January 10, 2022
Your mother was a beautiful person. Condolences to the entire family. Our thoughts are with you at this difficult time.
Andy and Lynn Kasow
January 10, 2022
Susan and Amy I was saddened today to read about the passing of your mother she was a great person and though it´s been a few years since I last saw her I still have the wonderful memories
Terry Thomas
Friend
January 10, 2022
Words can´t express the loss of an amazing woman that will be missed by so many people that she touched in many special ways. I loved her dearly and will remember our conversations when I grew up as well as when I grew older, reminiscing our days together which I will hold a dear to my heart. May she rest now in peace.
Robin Jaye
January 9, 2022
Amy, Susie and family, I'm so very sorry for the loss of your beautiful Mom. I have so many wonderful memories of her in our childhood. God bless you all. All my love.
Jill Sica Hunt
Friend
January 9, 2022
I am so sorry to hear about your mom´s passing. I have so many wonderful memories of her and of course you on Mohican Street! Much love to you all.
Barbara Krogmann
January 9, 2022
So sorry for your loss. I always looked forward to seeing her when we were in Lake George. She was such a gracious host and wonderful woman!
Randy Warner
January 9, 2022
So sorry to hear of her passing. She joins a group waiting in heaven. I´m sure they´ll have a great time together. She was a beautiful woman inside and out.
Lynn & Chris Baker
Family
January 9, 2022
Sue: our deepest sympathy to you and your family!
Bud & Cheryl York
January 9, 2022
A treasure was surely lost. One of the best angels God gave us.
Jeni Blais-Muncy
Friend
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results