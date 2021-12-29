Carfagno, Anthony Michael, - 58, of Galloway, passed away on December 21, 2021. Anthony was born in Philadelphia, PA and was an area resident for most of his life. Anthony started with the Atlantic City Fire Department as a firefighter on May 1, 1998 until present. He was very active and proud to serve with the Muscular Dystrophy "Fill the Boot" with the Fire Department. Anthony was passionate about his work in the Atlantic City Community Garden. He was a God-fearing man who loved Jesus and told whomever he came in contact with about our Lord. Predeceased by his parents; Phil and Marie Carfagno; his two brothers, Alex and Phillip; and his sister, Phyllis. Anthony is survived by his loving wife, Laurie; his children, Rachel Carfagno, Amber Anderson (Nick), and Anthony Carfagno Jr.; his grandchildren, Nicholas Anderson, Jr., Donovan Ballena, Korben Ballena; and his siblings, Phil, Michael, Terry, Nilda, and Carmel. A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 12pm until 2pm at the Port Community Church, Main Street, Port Republic, NJ 08241. A service will follow at 2pm. Fire Department honors will follow outside the church. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the orphanage in Uganda; https://gofund.me/b34a48d3
. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway. Condolences may be left for the family at wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Dec. 29, 2021 to Jan. 5, 2022.