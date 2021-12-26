Vassilev, Boris B., - 45, of Brigantine, NJ entered into rest on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Born in Plovdiv, Bulgaria he was the son of the late Boris Vassilev Radkov and Nedka Dimitrova Ivanova of Plovdiv, Bulgaria. He was the partner of Christina Chang for many years, who he loved dearly. Although he had no family close by, her family became his. Boris loved his two dogs, Hunter and Knox, as if they were his human children. Boris also loved fishing, bicycling, snowboarding, hiking, and really any outdoor activity. A memorial service will be held to honor Boris at a later date. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Boris please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com
. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 26, 2021.