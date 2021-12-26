Anytime Boris came into the office for a visit with his dog, he always brought some good laughs to our crew. Boris was a fantastic nurse and loved by all of his clients. We never had one client who told us they did not want Boris in their house as a nurturing caregiver. Boris will be missed greatly. Rest in Peace, Craig Hoffer and the Preferred Home Health Care team in Galloway, NJ.

Craig Hoffer Coworker January 2, 2022