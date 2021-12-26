Menu
Boris B. Vassilev
Vassilev, Boris B., - 45, of Brigantine, NJ entered into rest on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Born in Plovdiv, Bulgaria he was the son of the late Boris Vassilev Radkov and Nedka Dimitrova Ivanova of Plovdiv, Bulgaria. He was the partner of Christina Chang for many years, who he loved dearly. Although he had no family close by, her family became his. Boris loved his two dogs, Hunter and Knox, as if they were his human children. Boris also loved fishing, bicycling, snowboarding, hiking, and really any outdoor activity. A memorial service will be held to honor Boris at a later date. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Boris please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will always miss you bro...
James Pressley Sr
February 16, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. I never met Boris but our patients could not speak enough of him and his ability to make them smile, every patient I visited after him spoke of Boris with a smile. He showed compassion was caring and said he brought laughter and happiness in their time of need. Truly a beautiful human.
Adeline Impagliazzo
January 13, 2022
Anytime Boris came into the office for a visit with his dog, he always brought some good laughs to our crew. Boris was a fantastic nurse and loved by all of his clients. We never had one client who told us they did not want Boris in their house as a nurturing caregiver. Boris will be missed greatly. Rest in Peace, Craig Hoffer and the Preferred Home Health Care team in Galloway, NJ.
Craig Hoffer
Coworker
January 2, 2022
Working with Boris was always a great shift. He was always willing to learn and lend me a helping hand. His laugh and smile stood out. Boris will be missed! May your Happy memories help you and your family at this time. Andrea Vergata, Mays Landing N.J.
Andrea Vergata
Coworker
December 30, 2021
Somewhere in Paradise...
Dimitar Kolev
Friend
December 22, 2021
Farewell and Rest in Pease my friend! We will meet again someday. Memories together will never fade. They are the treasure you are leaving us...
Dimitar Kolev
Friend
December 22, 2021
To Boris' family, friends, and loved ones, I share my deepest condolences with you in this difficult moment.

Boris - I will miss all of the good times and the laughter that I've had with you, and am deeply saddened that you are no longer here with us. Farewell my dear friend.
Jason Griffin
Friend
December 24, 2021
Boris, We only worked together a short time but I admired the great care and compassion you showed our patients. Fly high Boris, your life here with us, was memorable to many.
Melissa Douglas
Work
December 24, 2021
I will always remember how you entered a room. You always made an entrance. Your smile was everything. I pray you found peace. I pray for the same peace for your entire family! You were loved by so many.
Suzanne
Friend
December 23, 2021
Boris, you were one in a million! I shall always remember you. Fondly and forever. XO Julie
Julie Powell
Friend
December 23, 2021
We will miss your smile and friendship. So wonderful to have had you as a friend and neighbor. We will miss you, your smile and kindness!
Mary Gramkowski
December 23, 2021
Boris, You left us with so many great memories and laughs, dear friend. To the family, I send my deepest condolences. With love...Melissa and Dan
Melissa Miller
Friend
December 23, 2021
Although we only knew you for a short time, you touched our heart. You will be missed dearly. I pray you find peace with the Lord. God bless you Boris. You were truly a special person. Our deepest sympathy to your family, Christi, and Christi´s family.
Vivian and Michael Gallagher
Friend
December 23, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Mae
December 23, 2021
Boris, I truly enjoyed working with you. You always made me laugh especially when some days were so crazy. I will really miss you. Rest in peace my dear friend. Love and prayers to your loved ones. May you all find peace and comfort at this very difficult time.
Heidi Geckeler
December 22, 2021
