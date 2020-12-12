Bud touched both the hearts and ears of literally thousands of people in Atlantic City alone. His friendly personality, warm conversation and musical prowess are legendary around our town. Bud loved to take requests from the audience, and could even fake an unknown song for them if they hummed a few bars for him. He was truly the Musical Ambassador of Atlantic City. Your silence will be deafening. We all miss you dearly. God speed my friend. Mike Hanrahan

Mike Hanrahan from the Sands December 12, 2020