Mikolasy, Clayton C. "Clay", - 78, of Millville, passed away on March 23, 2021 at his home. He was born October 24, 1942 in New York City. Clay was the son of the late Alexander and Ruth Walters Mikolasy. He was raised in Lehigh County, PA, finished high school in Sunnyvale, CA and went to the school of City College in San Mateo and City College of San Francisco. Clay enjoyed reading, kayaking, canoeing, snorkeling, automobiles, trolley cars, gardening, using his snowplow, riding his recumbent "Catrike 700", visiting Sanibel Island, FL, Washington D.C., the Inner Harbor in Baltimore, classical music, YouTube and visiting with friends and family. Clay worked in property insurance underwriting and safety inspection and fire premium rate grading. In 1972, he began his business as "Clay Mikolasy Fire Insurance Rate Analysis" and "Clay Mikolasy Insurance appraiser on buildings", working directly for property owners to reduce their property insurance premiums and to set an estimate of construction costs of their buildings so they could buy the correct amount of insurance. He worked fulltime up until December of 2020 when he was forced to retire with the unwelcome diagnosis of terminal stage four pancreatic cancer. About ten years ago, he became a member of the Tea Party and later ran for Republican Party county committee, defeating an Establishment candidate. He is survived by his loving wife Diane (Cameron); stepson Paul Cameron (Heather) and grandson Kaden Cameron. Clay has always been extremely grateful and privileged to work for his wonderful clients in the Ocean City, Maryland area for many years. A special thank you to Bayada Hospice for their compassionate care. Clay will be sorely missed. Burial services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made in his name to First Presbyterian Church, 119 N. Second Street, Millville, NJ 08332. condolences and guestbook at www.pennjerseycremation.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 27, 2021.