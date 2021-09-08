Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Michael Berrét
1974 - 2021
BORN
1974
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Absegami High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 E. Great Creek Road
Galloway, NJ
Berrét, David Michael, - 47, of Galloway Township, died unexpectedly on Friday, September 3, 2021. He was born on March 17, 1974 in Hammonton, the son of David R. and Carrie V. Berrét. He attended Absegami High School, Rutgers University and graduated from The Richard Stockton College with a BS in Bio-Chemistry and Molecular Biology. He then continued his education at The Richard Stockton College and received his Master's Degree in Educational and Instructional Technology. David always loved his Jeep, Baseball, Science, Computers and anything he could take apart. He found his true passion when he decided to become a teacher. He taught Physics at Absegami High School for 9 years, then moved into the position of District Supervisor of Technology, for Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District, where he has been for the past 13 years. David also was an adjunct professor at The Richard Stockton University where he taught Chemistry Laboratory courses for 3 years. David always loved sharing his "MAD SCIENTIST" mind that easily crossed from math, biology, chemistry, and physics. It was that passion that endeared him to numerous students and faculty. David is survived by the love of his life, Jennifer Berrét (Stewart) and there four beautiful children; Jordyn, David, Jesslyn and Jocelyn. David loved the life that he and Jen created and cherished every moment he spent with his children. Whether it was taking them out to his grandfather's workshop to work on his hobbies and projects, watching and coaching the kids' sports teams, or just hanging around the house playing video games or cooking them their favorite meals. David was a hands-on father who gave everything and more to his family. He also leaves his parents, David and Carrie Berrét of Galloway; his brother, Jason Berrét (Kristen) of Bel Air, Md; his mother in-law, Janis Cox (Dave) of Galloway; father in-law, Wayne Stewart of Bridgeton; and brother in-law, David Stewart of Galloway. He also leaves behind many close family and friends. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E Great Creek Road Galloway, NJ on Friday, September 10th. A visitation will be held from 11:30 am-1: 30 pm with a service at 1:30 pm. Graveside service will follow at Port Republic Cemetery at 118 Main Street, Port Republic, NJ. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for monetary donations towards the Berrét children made out to Jennifer Berrét and sent to 524 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway, NJ 08205. For condolences and directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 1:30p.m.
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway, NJ
Sep
10
Service
1:30p.m.
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
So sorry for your loss. I know how hard an unexpected loss is for everyone in the family. Thinking of you.
Barbara Ficken
September 10, 2021
Jen....My sincerest condolences to you and your family. May the amazing memories you all have of him, keep him alive in your hearts forever.
Vince D'Alessandro
September 10, 2021
Mr. B´s classroom was a safe space. Did the fire department get called a lot? Perhaps. Did we on more than one occasion flip the ceiling tiles over to cover up smoke damage? Occasionally. I will tell you learning was never more fun than in Mr. B´s class. He figured out that I had Dyscalculia and that´s why I struggled with math but science was not a problem. He cared about each and every one of his students and he offered us help and a safe space after school hours on a weekly basis. He was one of my most influential teachers of all time and I truly don´t know if I would have done as well in life if I didn´t have Mr. B´s class to do homework in after school, his help, his encouragement or a place of refuge from challenging circumstances elsewhere.
Lauren "Heffley" Schoepp
School
September 9, 2021
Bob & Barbara Hood
Our deepest condolences on the loss of your son
September 9, 2021
Cousin Carrie-- My heart breaks for you. Just keeping you guys in my heart.
Amy Lopez-Hileman
Family
September 9, 2021
RIP David. One of the stand up employees I had the pleasure of working with half of my career at Absegami. You will be missed My sincere condolences to his family.
Ray McNab
Work
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results