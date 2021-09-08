Mr. B´s classroom was a safe space. Did the fire department get called a lot? Perhaps. Did we on more than one occasion flip the ceiling tiles over to cover up smoke damage? Occasionally. I will tell you learning was never more fun than in Mr. B´s class. He figured out that I had Dyscalculia and that´s why I struggled with math but science was not a problem. He cared about each and every one of his students and he offered us help and a safe space after school hours on a weekly basis. He was one of my most influential teachers of all time and I truly don´t know if I would have done as well in life if I didn´t have Mr. B´s class to do homework in after school, his help, his encouragement or a place of refuge from challenging circumstances elsewhere.

Lauren "Heffley" Schoepp School September 9, 2021