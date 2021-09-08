Berrét, David Michael, - 47, of Galloway Township, died unexpectedly on Friday, September 3, 2021. He was born on March 17, 1974 in Hammonton, the son of David R. and Carrie V. Berrét. He attended Absegami High School, Rutgers University and graduated from The Richard Stockton College with a BS in Bio-Chemistry and Molecular Biology. He then continued his education at The Richard Stockton College and received his Master's Degree in Educational and Instructional Technology. David always loved his Jeep, Baseball, Science, Computers and anything he could take apart. He found his true passion when he decided to become a teacher. He taught Physics at Absegami High School for 9 years, then moved into the position of District Supervisor of Technology, for Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District, where he has been for the past 13 years. David also was an adjunct professor at The Richard Stockton University where he taught Chemistry Laboratory courses for 3 years. David always loved sharing his "MAD SCIENTIST" mind that easily crossed from math, biology, chemistry, and physics. It was that passion that endeared him to numerous students and faculty. David is survived by the love of his life, Jennifer Berrét (Stewart) and there four beautiful children; Jordyn, David, Jesslyn and Jocelyn. David loved the life that he and Jen created and cherished every moment he spent with his children. Whether it was taking them out to his grandfather's workshop to work on his hobbies and projects, watching and coaching the kids' sports teams, or just hanging around the house playing video games or cooking them their favorite meals. David was a hands-on father who gave everything and more to his family. He also leaves his parents, David and Carrie Berrét of Galloway; his brother, Jason Berrét (Kristen) of Bel Air, Md; his mother in-law, Janis Cox (Dave) of Galloway; father in-law, Wayne Stewart of Bridgeton; and brother in-law, David Stewart of Galloway. He also leaves behind many close family and friends. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E Great Creek Road Galloway, NJ on Friday, September 10th. A visitation will be held from 11:30 am-1: 30 pm with a service at 1:30 pm. Graveside service will follow at Port Republic Cemetery at 118 Main Street, Port Republic, NJ. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for monetary donations towards the Berrét children made out to Jennifer Berrét and sent to 524 East Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway, NJ 08205. For condolences and directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 8, 2021.