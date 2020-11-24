Buckwalter, David, - 94, of Tavernier, Florida, sadly passed away November, 21, 2020. Dave grew up in Phoenixville, Pa on Buckwalter Road with his parents, 3 brothers and a sister. After serving in the Navy during World War II, he returned to Phoenixville, married, and built a home (still on Buckwalter Rd and in close proximity of his brothers). Dave worked for C. Raymond Davis as a heavy equipment operator for many years. Camping with his family during summer weekends became frequent, so much so, that he and his wife purchased Pine Haven Campground located in Ocean View, NJ and moved the family there in 1962. The family operated the park for 42 years, and built it into one of the finest vacation resorts at the Jersey Shore. Dave was a Past President of the Sea Isle Rotary Club, a 51-year member of Cannon Masonic Lodge in South Seaville, NJ and a member of the Cape May County Campground Assoc. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tavernier, Florida. Dave is predeceased by his wife, Ethyl (Carey), parents, Samuel and Sarah, sister, Jane, brothers Charles and William, and grandson, Jeremiah. Surviving are his loving children, daughter, Karen Sylvester (Steve), and son, David, Jr; also the rest of his family: brother, Richard, grandchildren, Stephen Sylvester, Jr, Jacob Buckwalter, and Stacy Donohue (Kevin), and great grandchildren, Madelyn and Connor Donohue, and Roman and Wyatt Buckwalter. "To know him was to love him". Contributions in his memory may be given to your local foodbank to help those in need of food during the holiday season. A memorial service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Wednesday, Dec 2 at 11:30am with a light lunch following. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.beyerfuneral.net
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 24, 2020.