Della Vecchia, Delphine "Babe", - 86, of Egg Harbor City, passed away on March 26, 2022 at AtlantiCare, Atlantic City Division. She attended St Nicholas Parochial School and graduated from Egg Harbor City High School. Babe worked at Lenox China and then retired from the Atlantic Community College as an Administrative Assistant. She was a St. Nicholas PTA member, Atlantic County 4H leader, and Egg Harbor Crusaders seamstress. Babe was one of the beloved Boston Ave "Moms" and loved her Boston Ave "Kids". She had a beautiful singing voice. She even won a singing contest when she was younger. Music was always a part of who she was. Babe always loved playing "Scrabble" with her grandchildren. She always won. Babe had many hobbies; baking, cooking, sewing, and crocheting. She was a Master Baker. Babe loved baking holiday theme cakes and cookies for family and friends. You knew you were her friend if she baked for you. She loved watching her black and white movies. Babe was also a great reader. She had a rotation of romance novels coming in and going out with a bunch of friends. Babe is predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Delphine Wenzel. Babe is survived by her loving husband, Anthony Della Vecchia; her children, Tony Della Vecchia (Charlotte), Kathy Ford (Ed), and Donna Romanelli; her grandchildren, Eddie, Lindsey, Anthony, Samantha, Frankie, Nicky, and Gina; her six great-grandchildren; and her lifelong friends, the Seneses', Mauroffs', Caroccios', Petersons', Anna Symons and Vivian Haes, mom's third daughter. She was a wonderful woman, who will be missed by many. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 30, from 1:00 – 2:00 PM with a service at 2:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. Entombment will immediately follow at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Babe's name to a charity of your choice
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 29, 2022.