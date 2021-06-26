Pitale, Doris A. (nee Doyle), - 85, of Cape Coral, FL, passed away suddenly on May 28th. Doris was born and raised in Hammonton, NJ, and graduated from Hammonton High School in 1953. She went on to St. Louis Institute of Music and graduated in 1956. She worked for Whitehall Laboratory in Hammonton, NJ, for over 37 years as a Production Supervisor retiring in 1989. She was a long-time member of the Soroptimist International of Hammonton where she held several positions including president from 1990 – 1992. A lover of music, she taught piano lessons for over 12 years in the Hammonton, Folsom and Ancora area. Doris was a member of the Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Parish in Pine Island, FL. She is predeceased by her parents James A. and Mary Doyle and brother, James K. Doyle. She is survived by her husband John W. Pitale and her sister Mary Ellen (Harvey) Henry of Bethany Beach, DE. She is the aunt of Sharon Falcione, Doreen Varley, Sheila Dumas, Valarie Doyle, Jimmy Doyle, and Billy Doyle along with many great nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation Wednesday June 30, 2021 from 11:30 – 12:00pm followed by a Mass of Christian Burial all at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish – St. Joseph Church Third & French Streets Hammonton, NJ. Entombment will follow at Greenmount Cemetery 124 S. First Road Hammonton, NJ 08037. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or USA / [email protected]
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 26, 2021.