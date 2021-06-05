Warrelmann, Sr., Gary "Tigger" Bennett, - 75, went home to be with the Lord on May 29, 2021. Gary proudly served his country as a Sergeant in the United States Air Force. He is survived by his children: Sonya Pacera (Frank), Gary Warrelmann Jr. (Danielle), and Renée Clewell (Jeremy); grandchildren: Brianna Kulzer (Geoff), Paige Clewell and Allete Clewell; great-grandchildren: Talon, Kaia and Brynlee; and brothers: Jim, Jack, Tommy and Terry. A viewing will be held on Sunday, June 6, 2021, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. followed by reflections at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ. There will be another viewing Monday morning 9:30-11:00 a.m. with services at 11. A full military burial will follow at the Atlantic County Veteran's Cemetery. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 5, 2021.