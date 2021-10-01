Davis, Grace, - 87, of Ventnor Heights, earned her angel wings on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, with her beloved family by her side. Grace was born on July 2, 1934, to the late Horace & Martha Anne Nichols in Pleasantville, New Jersey. She loved celebrating her birthday and would joke that the Fourth of July fireworks were just for her. At a young age, Grace showed how strict she could be with her younger brother, Walter, which led her to a career as the first ever woman on staff at the Ventnor City Police Department. She was quick with her pencil, spending her days handing out tickets, even to friends and family. Oftentimes, Grace could be heard sharing her memorable stories of world travels, inviting anyone in the room on her next adventure. Grace was a huge fan of NASCAR and never missed a race. She would always let you know she loved her number 24, Jeff Gordon. Grace was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, sister, and friend. Grace is survived by her husband Edward Davis, sons Vincent, Kenneth and Wayne, daughter Carole Harris, grandchildren Matthew Harris(Kristin), Sean Harris, Lauren Harris(Steve), great- grandchildren Matthew Jr., Robbie and Gracie, siblings Walter, along with many nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by everyone that knew her. Grace was a woman who loved her family and never complained about the hardships. In her time spent here on Earth, she created many relationships with family, friends and even strangers. A service of memory and love will be offered Monday, October 4, 2021 at 2:30pm at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood where friends may call from 1pm until time of service. Burial will be held privately. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2021.