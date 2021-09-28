Stanger, Hazel R., - 87, of Hopewell Twp., Hazel Rose Stanger (nee Rocap), 87, died peacefully in her sleep at her Hopewell Township home early Saturday morning September 25, 2021 with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Joseph E. Stanger, Sr., who died in 1998. Survivors include two daughters, Deborah A. Jordan of Riverton, WY, Robin S. Freitag (Ken) of Hopewell Township, one son, Joseph E. Stanger Jr. (Julie) of Upper Deerfield Township, seven grandchildren, Lance Patrick Jordan, Tyler Blake Jordan (Hazel), Adam Joseph Freitag (Melissa Clawson), Molly Freitag McLaughlin (Joseph), Abigail Freitag Neff (Jonathan), Sarah Elizabeth Stanger and Perry Joseph Stanger and five great-grandchildren, Coleter Blake Jordan, Lanna Gene Jordan, Gage Patrick Jordan, Ainsley Lake Jordan and Drake James Jordan. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral services at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton on Thursday morning September 30th at 11 o'clock. Pastor David L. Strope, of the West Park United Methodist Church will officiate and Hazel's grandson, Tyler Jordan, will share in the services, The interment will take place at Overlook Cemetery in Bridgeton. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday morning between 9 and 11. Regardless of vaccination status, masks are required. Memorial contributions are respectfully asked to either the Cohanzick Zoological Society, c/o 181 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, NJ 08302 or to West Park United Methodist Church, 625 Shiloh Pike, Bridgeton, NJ 08302.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 28, 2021.