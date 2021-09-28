Stanger, Hazel R., - 87, of Hopewell Twp., Hazel Rose Stanger (nee Rocap), 87, died peacefully in her sleep at her Hopewell Township home early Saturday morning September 25, 2021 with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Joseph E. Stanger, Sr., who died in 1998. Survivors include two daughters, Deborah A. Jordan of Riverton, WY, Robin S. Freitag (Ken) of Hopewell Township, one son, Joseph E. Stanger Jr. (Julie) of Upper Deerfield Township, seven grandchildren, Lance Patrick Jordan, Tyler Blake Jordan (Hazel), Adam Joseph Freitag (Melissa Clawson), Molly Freitag McLaughlin (Joseph), Abigail Freitag Neff (Jonathan), Sarah Elizabeth Stanger and Perry Joseph Stanger and five great-grandchildren, Coleter Blake Jordan, Lanna Gene Jordan, Gage Patrick Jordan, Ainsley Lake Jordan and Drake James Jordan. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral services at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton on Thursday morning September 30th at 11 o'clock. Pastor David L. Strope, of the West Park United Methodist Church will officiate and Hazel's grandson, Tyler Jordan, will share in the services, The interment will take place at Overlook Cemetery in Bridgeton. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday morning between 9 and 11. Regardless of vaccination status, masks are required. Memorial contributions are respectfully asked to either the Cohanzick Zoological Society, c/o 181 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton, NJ 08302 or to West Park United Methodist Church, 625 Shiloh Pike, Bridgeton, NJ 08302.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 28, 2021.
With deepest sympathies to Joey and Robin on the passing of your mother. She was a one of a kind woman and will be greatly missed.
Burdsall family
October 5, 2021
Our thoughts are with you. She was a great lady.
Scott and Helen Fishman
October 4, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I am glad I had the pleasure of knowing this lovely lady.
Diana Powell
September 30, 2021
Amy Goguen and family
September 30, 2021
Deepest sympathies to all the family members. Loved Hazel and it was such a pleasure to converse with her at your picnic. She seemed very content. Will miss her and her sweet personality. I´m so sorry I can´t attend, but my thoughts and sympathy is with you.
Ayako Loder
September 29, 2021
Its with great sadness we see the passing of Hazel. What a great lady!! She was not just a customer but became a great friend and someone we always looked forward to seeing. She will sorely missed.
Sea Oats (Skip & Sue)
September 29, 2021
"Godspeed" to hazel...whenever i think of you it will be with a smile...with great sympathy to the family....may your sweet memories sustain you
Cindy hackett anderson
Friend
September 28, 2021
Hazel will be greatly missed by both of us.
She was a caring neighbor who would check in by phone regularly to be sure we were both OK. We will miss her calls but most of all we will miss her.