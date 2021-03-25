Field, Jake, - 74, of Tuckahoe, Residing in South Carolina passed away on 3/12/21. Born in Sea Isle City, N.J. Predeceased parents Jacob & Bertha Field. Survived by wife Donna (Layton) Field. Daughter Sherry & Brian Gannon, son Christopher. Grandchildren Jacob, Andrea, Benjamin, & Brooke. Sisters Bertie, Harriet, Kathy & Michael Parsons, predeceased sister Francis. Retired from Pepco Holdings. He was in the Navy and a Vietnam Veteran. He enjoyed working on muscle cars, boating, farming, and spending time with his family.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2021.