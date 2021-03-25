Menu
Jake Field
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
Field, Jake, - 74, of Tuckahoe, Residing in South Carolina passed away on 3/12/21. Born in Sea Isle City, N.J. Predeceased parents Jacob & Bertha Field. Survived by wife Donna (Layton) Field. Daughter Sherry & Brian Gannon, son Christopher. Grandchildren Jacob, Andrea, Benjamin, & Brooke. Sisters Bertie, Harriet, Kathy & Michael Parsons, predeceased sister Francis. Retired from Pepco Holdings. He was in the Navy and a Vietnam Veteran. He enjoyed working on muscle cars, boating, farming, and spending time with his family.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2021.
So sorry for your loss.
Kimberly Super
April 3, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss Rick, Prayers are with you and your family.
Cheryl Kerr
April 3, 2021
Deepest sympathy to the family. It was a pleasure working with Jake at BL England. We shared many good times together. Rest In Peace my friend.
Steven Rinck
April 1, 2021
It was an honor to work with Jake at BL England.
William Gibson
March 26, 2021
So sorry to hear about Jake..
Betty Grams
March 26, 2021
Donna, you and your family have my deepest sympathy.
Jack Johnston
March 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I worked with Jake at B.L.Endland.he was a great person.
Kevin t jarman
March 25, 2021
