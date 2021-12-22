I was saddened to read about Jim this morning. I hired him many years ago and he became my trusted friend, even though I retired from the police department and came back as a Code Enforcement Office these last 18 years. He always had a smile on his face and was a pleasure to be in his company. Rest easy my old friend and may you be comforted by our Lord's loving arms.

Steve Schwartz, Retired Police Captain, MCPD December 22, 2021