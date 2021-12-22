Katten, James F., - of Somers Point, NJ died on Friday, December 17th at Shore Memorial hospital, due to complications from covid 19. He was born July 26, 1969 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Gail and Ernest Katten. He lived most of his life in Somers Point, N.J. He was a proud retired chief of the Somers Point Volunteer rescue squad as well as an employee to the city of Margate for 34 years where he was in the traffic bureau, a 911 dispatcher, code enforcement officer and records clerk. He loved camping, video games, and most of all spending time with his family. He is predeceased by his brother Richard Wallace Katten. He is survived by his parents Gail and Ernest Katten, his six children: James, Stephen, Kathrine, Christina, Andrew and Cassandra as well as His niece and god-daughter Jessica Southwell and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Sunday, December 26, from 12-1 PM at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, where a service will be held at 1 PM. Interment at Union Cemetery, 5442 Somers Point Rd, Mays Landing, NJ 08330 will follow the service. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 22, 2021.