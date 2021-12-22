Menu
James F. Katten
Katten, James F., - of Somers Point, NJ died on Friday, December 17th at Shore Memorial hospital, due to complications from covid 19. He was born July 26, 1969 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Gail and Ernest Katten. He lived most of his life in Somers Point, N.J. He was a proud retired chief of the Somers Point Volunteer rescue squad as well as an employee to the city of Margate for 34 years where he was in the traffic bureau, a 911 dispatcher, code enforcement officer and records clerk. He loved camping, video games, and most of all spending time with his family. He is predeceased by his brother Richard Wallace Katten. He is survived by his parents Gail and Ernest Katten, his six children: James, Stephen, Kathrine, Christina, Andrew and Cassandra as well as His niece and god-daughter Jessica Southwell and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Sunday, December 26, from 12-1 PM at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, where a service will be held at 1 PM. Interment at Union Cemetery, 5442 Somers Point Rd, Mays Landing, NJ 08330 will follow the service. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 22, 2021.
So very sorry to hear of Jim's death...he was a dear, sweet man, and loved you all deeply.
Nick & Ginny Ricci
Family
December 23, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family. I worked with Jim at the PD for many years and he helped me out with traffic details many a time. He will be missed. RIP Jimbo
John Votta
Work
December 22, 2021
I was saddened to read about Jim this morning. I hired him many years ago and he became my trusted friend, even though I retired from the police department and came back as a Code Enforcement Office these last 18 years. He always had a smile on his face and was a pleasure to be in his company. Rest easy my old friend and may you be comforted by our Lord's loving arms.
Steve Schwartz, Retired Police Captain, MCPD
December 22, 2021
Shelley Moran
December 22, 2021
