James S. Owens
Owens, James S., - 78, of Millville, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland after a brief illness. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville. Family and friends will be received on Monday, January 17, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Millville. In memory of James, the family requests memorial contributions to the NRA, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030. Memories and expressions of sympathy for James Owens can be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
17
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Christy Funeral Home
11 W. Broad Street, Millville, NJ
Jan
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Christy Funeral Home
11 W. Broad Street, Millville, NJ
Jan
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Christy Funeral Home
11 W. Broad Street, Millville, NJ
