Small, James, - 77, of Atlantic City, went home to be with the Lord on February 26, 2021, in Winter Park, Florida. He is survived by his children, Josette Waters (Kelvin), Edward Small, Kristle Small-Williams (Antwain), and Jasmin Small; his grandchildren Kirah Wilfong (Jeremy), Serlenia Wallace, and Kayla Waters; his niece Bernadette Moore (Thomas); his uncle, John H. Robinson (Shirley); his sister, Shelly Small-Davis (Eustace); lifelong friend, Gilbert Boseman (Doris); and a host of nephews, cousins, and friends. A memorial service will be held on March 20, 2021, at New Hope Baptist Church, 704 Lexington Avenue, Atlantic City, New Jersey, at 11 am. In light of COVID-19, there will be a limit of 75 people at the church and temperature checks will be conducted. Masks and social distancing are required.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2021.
I'm sorry to learn of James's passing. I fondly remember when James worked for my father at his electronics repair shop. To the family...May you find peace and comfort in the loving memories you have of him. "Perhaps they are not the stars but openings to heaven where the light of our loved ones may shine down upon us to let us know that they are alright."
Karin Briscoe McFarland
March 25, 2021
To my Niece Bernadette: My heart goes out to you for the loss of your uncle,and my brother. My love and prayers were always with him and my nieces and nephews.He was my only big brother. Love you Bern.
Shelley Small-Davis
March 15, 2021
To Bernadette (Thomas) Moore, our deepest sympathy for the loss of your uncle James. Pray that God will comfort you. I pray that God's peace be upon you in your time of sorrow.
Love, Les & Tina Squair, and Family
Tina Squair
March 12, 2021
To the Small Family, our deepest sympathy to you all for the loss of you father. We pray for God's strength, comfort and peace in your hearts. May he rest in God's arms, in Jesus Name Amen
Love, Les & Tina Squair and Family