Small, James, - 77, of Atlantic City, went home to be with the Lord on February 26, 2021, in Winter Park, Florida. He is survived by his children, Josette Waters (Kelvin), Edward Small, Kristle Small-Williams (Antwain), and Jasmin Small; his grandchildren Kirah Wilfong (Jeremy), Serlenia Wallace, and Kayla Waters; his niece Bernadette Moore (Thomas); his uncle, John H. Robinson (Shirley); his sister, Shelly Small-Davis (Eustace); lifelong friend, Gilbert Boseman (Doris); and a host of nephews, cousins, and friends. A memorial service will be held on March 20, 2021, at New Hope Baptist Church, 704 Lexington Avenue, Atlantic City, New Jersey, at 11 am. In light of COVID-19, there will be a limit of 75 people at the church and temperature checks will be conducted. Masks and social distancing are required.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2021.