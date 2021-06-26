Aw, Dave, one of a kind you headed off too soon. You always seemed invincible. Our neighbor on Bay Avenue for many years you were King of Ocean City. You poured concrete and set up our basketball net and carried single-handed lay our 2nd hand piano into our home. You were always there when you were needed to help friends. A heart of gold and a wild and carefree spirit! Deep condolences to beautiful Beth, and Alison and Kyle.

Georgina Shanley Friend June 26, 2021