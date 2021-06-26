Andrews, John David, - aged 66, of Ocean City, suddenly and tragically lost his life in an automobile accident in his beloved town of Ocean City, NJ on June 22, 2021. Born January 26, 1955 to parents Jack and Sue Andrews in Shore Memorial Hospital in Somers Point, NJ. David showed himself at an early age to have an exceptional physical ability to excel in sports. He was involved in football, basketball, and baseball at an early age. At the age of 12, David was chosen to be involved in the Junior Pan American games that were held in Puerto Rico. Not only did he grow into an exceptional athlete, he was also an intelligent young man with a bright future. He was a consistent 3 letter holder in the varsity sports of football, basketball, and baseball. David worked many jobs during his lifetime as a truck driver for supply houses, salesman, and finally ended up working as a mason in Local 33 as his father before him. He married Beth Ripa and had 2 children Alison and Kyle. All who really knew David, loved and cared for him. David had his share of demons and sometimes went at life alittle too hard. But through it all, David was a man who loved his family and never complained about the hardships that he ultimately had to live with, his Parkinsons for example. David is survived by his one and only forever wife, Beth (Ripa), daughter Alison and son Kyle, brother John W. Andrews , wife Nancy (Guernaccini) Andrews, and nephew and niece John Patrick (Luanne) Andrews and Sarah (Murat) Jenidi, and their son Noah. He is also survived and was loved by his girlfriend Patty Marshall. His Memorial Mass will be offered Monday morning, June 28th at 11 o'clock from St. Augustine's RC Church of St. Damien Parish, 13th Street at Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 9:30 am until the time of mass. Burial is private. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 26, 2021.