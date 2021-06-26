Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John David Andrews
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Godfrey Funeral Home - Ocean City
809 Central Avenue
Ocean City, NJ
Andrews, John David, - aged 66, of Ocean City, suddenly and tragically lost his life in an automobile accident in his beloved town of Ocean City, NJ on June 22, 2021. Born January 26, 1955 to parents Jack and Sue Andrews in Shore Memorial Hospital in Somers Point, NJ. David showed himself at an early age to have an exceptional physical ability to excel in sports. He was involved in football, basketball, and baseball at an early age. At the age of 12, David was chosen to be involved in the Junior Pan American games that were held in Puerto Rico. Not only did he grow into an exceptional athlete, he was also an intelligent young man with a bright future. He was a consistent 3 letter holder in the varsity sports of football, basketball, and baseball. David worked many jobs during his lifetime as a truck driver for supply houses, salesman, and finally ended up working as a mason in Local 33 as his father before him. He married Beth Ripa and had 2 children Alison and Kyle. All who really knew David, loved and cared for him. David had his share of demons and sometimes went at life alittle too hard. But through it all, David was a man who loved his family and never complained about the hardships that he ultimately had to live with, his Parkinsons for example. David is survived by his one and only forever wife, Beth (Ripa), daughter Alison and son Kyle, brother John W. Andrews , wife Nancy (Guernaccini) Andrews, and nephew and niece John Patrick (Luanne) Andrews and Sarah (Murat) Jenidi, and their son Noah. He is also survived and was loved by his girlfriend Patty Marshall. His Memorial Mass will be offered Monday morning, June 28th at 11 o'clock from St. Augustine's RC Church of St. Damien Parish, 13th Street at Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 9:30 am until the time of mass. Burial is private. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Calling hours
9:30a.m.
St. Augustine's RC Church of St. Damien Parish
13th Street at Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ
Jun
28
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Augustine's RC Church of St. Damien Parish
13th Street at Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Godfrey Funeral Home - Ocean City
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Godfrey Funeral Home - Ocean City.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Aw, Dave, one of a kind you headed off too soon. You always seemed invincible. Our neighbor on Bay Avenue for many years you were King of Ocean City. You poured concrete and set up our basketball net and carried single-handed lay our 2nd hand piano into our home. You were always there when you were needed to help friends. A heart of gold and a wild and carefree spirit! Deep condolences to beautiful Beth, and Alison and Kyle.
Georgina Shanley
Friend
June 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results