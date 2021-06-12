Bell, John "Bert", - 85, of Ventnor, passed away peacefully on June 8 of natural causes. Born in Philadelphia he was the oldest child of DeBennville "Bert" Bell and Frances Upton Bell. He is survived by his siblings Upton, and Jane Bell. Bert was born into Football Royalty with his father being the founder of the Philadelphia Eagles, co-owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Commissioner of the NFL from 1946-1959. Bert's mother Frances was an actress who appeared in Hollywood Films, a Ziegfeld girl, and appeared on Broadway alongside Bob Hope, and many notable entertainers of her time. Bert had a passion for football. His endeavors into the Stock Market will provide funding for the NFL Players Association to study the effects of CTE and football helmet development for player safety. In addition, a sculpture will be placed at the University of Pennsylvania in honor of his father who quarterbacked the 1917 Rose Bowl for the Quakers. Bert worked for the NFL as an assistant to his father as well as Pete Rozelle who succeeded his father as Commissioner. He became the business manager for the Baltimore Colts, wrote a column for the Baltimore News American and other syndications. Bert relocated to South Jersey pursuing a new career in the Casino Industry. He also had many interests as he was avid sports fans, loved to play basketball in his younger years, enjoyed his workouts, and danced his way into his early 80's. Bert loved football, the players, and everything about the game having met and enjoyed many different characters throughout his life that he considered fortunate to have lived. A friend once said that Bert touched all the bases in his life -- he will be missed by all who knew him. A viewing will be held at Holy Trinity Parish: St. James Church, 6415 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, NJ at 9:00am on Monday, June 14th followed by Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 am. Interment will be held the next day Tuesday, June 15th at 11:00am at Calvary Cemetery, Conshohocken, PA. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
