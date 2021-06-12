Menu
John "Bert" Bell
Bell, John "Bert", - 85, of Ventnor, passed away peacefully on June 8 of natural causes. Born in Philadelphia he was the oldest child of DeBennville "Bert" Bell and Frances Upton Bell. He is survived by his siblings Upton, and Jane Bell. Bert was born into Football Royalty with his father being the founder of the Philadelphia Eagles, co-owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Commissioner of the NFL from 1946-1959. Bert's mother Frances was an actress who appeared in Hollywood Films, a Ziegfeld girl, and appeared on Broadway alongside Bob Hope, and many notable entertainers of her time. Bert had a passion for football. His endeavors into the Stock Market will provide funding for the NFL Players Association to study the effects of CTE and football helmet development for player safety. In addition, a sculpture will be placed at the University of Pennsylvania in honor of his father who quarterbacked the 1917 Rose Bowl for the Quakers. Bert worked for the NFL as an assistant to his father as well as Pete Rozelle who succeeded his father as Commissioner. He became the business manager for the Baltimore Colts, wrote a column for the Baltimore News American and other syndications. Bert relocated to South Jersey pursuing a new career in the Casino Industry. He also had many interests as he was avid sports fans, loved to play basketball in his younger years, enjoyed his workouts, and danced his way into his early 80's. Bert loved football, the players, and everything about the game having met and enjoyed many different characters throughout his life that he considered fortunate to have lived. A friend once said that Bert touched all the bases in his life -- he will be missed by all who knew him. A viewing will be held at Holy Trinity Parish: St. James Church, 6415 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor, NJ at 9:00am on Monday, June 14th followed by Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 am. Interment will be held the next day Tuesday, June 15th at 11:00am at Calvary Cemetery, Conshohocken, PA. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
I'm so sorry.
Elizabeth Chinn Lean
July 26, 2021
Chow chow boogie, my dear friend. RIP "Agamo"
Ann Adams Reynolds
Friend
June 18, 2021
Bert was my pal since first grade at Waldron. He truly was an original one of a kind. Over the years we kept in touch by an annual dinner or lunch at the Point or Margate. Glad we had the chance one last time to speak to one another this past Christmas. Condolences to Upton and Janie.
Dick Kelly
St. Michaels Md.
Dick Kelly
Friend
June 16, 2021
Bert. We. Met. 40 plus. Years. Ago. When. We. Met and. Worked. At. Resorts sat in the break. Room. Talked sports. Knew. I. Had. A. Friend for. Life. Sorry it. Took 40. Years to met again. 3 weeks. Ago. Visited. Hall of fame. In canton. Saw. Your. Dad. Ironic. Rest. In peace. My. Friend
Johnny. Mule
Friend
June 13, 2021
I first met Bert about 18 yrs ago while dancing at Bubba Macs. I will hold on to my memories of dancing with him and his trying to teach my Husband and me hip hop dancing. He was quite a character, but also such a kind, generous, caring man. I hope he´s dancing in Heaven!
Janet Merovitz Samlin
Friend
June 13, 2021
Enjoyed our basketball games at Jerome avenue and listening to your endless fascinating stories. Rest easy.
Fred Lavner
Friend
June 13, 2021
So sorry to hear of Bert's passing. He was an original, one of a kind. It was a pleasure to know & work with him. With greatest sympathy to his family.
Gail Pagano
Friend
June 12, 2021
Sorry to hear about Berts passing. Working with him at Resorts was always a pleasure with Bert around...RIP my friend ...
Lily Espinosa Mc Carron
June 12, 2021
