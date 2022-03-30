Colbert, John (Jack) F., - 63, of Linwood, died at Temple Hospital, Philadelphia, PA on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Born August 5,1958, in Lakewood, NJ, he also lived in Lakehurst, Washington DC, Toms River, Jackson, and Absecon. He graduated from Jackson Memorial HS, Ocean County College, and Ashford University with a BA in History. Jack worked well with his hands as a carpenter, welder, sheet metal worker, landscaper, and florist. He also worked as an administrator for PSI Testing until recently. He loved animals, gardening, and travel. A devout Catholic, Jack loved to attend the Latin mass at St Gianna Beretta Molla Parish in Northfield. Jack was also a devoted friend of Bill W. for over 32 years. Survivors include his giving partner of 31 years Charles (Chuck) Law, brother James Colbert of Voorhees, NJ, and sisters: Sr. Theresa Colbert of Cherry Hill, NJ, Mary Loperfido (Samuel) of Blackwood, NJ, and Kathleen Renz of Horsham, PA, and her children: Stephen Renz of Nashville, TN, and Colleen Renz, Janine Renz, and Noah Renz all of Philadelphia, PA. Jack was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Jean Colbert. Memorial contributions may be given to the Foundation of Sarcoidosis Research and the ASPCA. There will be visitation at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, on Thursday March 31, 2022 from 6:30-8:30pm. There will be another prior to the funeral Mass, on Friday April 1, 2022 at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, (St Bernadette RC Church), 1421 New Road, Northfield, from 10-10:45am, followed by Mass starting at 11am. The burial will be private. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 30, 2022.