Pirollo, Joseph A., - 90, of Pleasantville, passed away on March 24, 2022 at Silver Care in Cherry Hill, NJ. Joseph was born and grew up in France, where he played minor league soccer. He also served in the French Army, learning auto mechanics which lead to his career path when he came to America in 1955. After Joseph's retirement he returned to work in the Security Department at Caesar's Casino. He was an avid Philadelphia Flyers fan and loved to watch their games. Joseph was also an avid history buff. Having lived through World War II in France, he loved reading history books on all phases of that period in Europe. Joseph is predeceased by his parents: Achille and Evelyn Pirollo. He is survived by his sister: Nicole Lewis, his daughter: Brigitte Pirollo, and niece: Christine Ranelli. Graveside services will be held on March 30, 2022 at 2pm at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing, NJ. Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 27, 2022.