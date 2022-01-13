I had the l pleasure of spending time with Lee during annual field inspections we made to PSEG wetland restoration sites over the many years that we were both involved in the project. Being of similar age and backgrounds, we always enjoyed these times from both a professional and personal perspective. I am going to miss those opportunities, and I send you my greatest sympathy on the loss of Lee as the family man I know he was.

Ray Hinkle Work January 15, 2022