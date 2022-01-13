Widjeskog, Lee Elis, - 75, of Deerfield Township, died unexpectedly on Monday, January 10, 2022. He was the son of the late Elis and Hildegard Widjeskog and is survived by his wife Kathryn Haruko (nee Niji) Widjeskog, his children, Denise (Ryan) Powers and Brett Widjeskog, grandson, Tyler Powers, siblings, Linda (Chris) Laning, Roy (Susan) Widjeskog, Judy (John Nedohon) McCormick and Sue Widjeskog and numerous nieces, nephews, and family in Finland. Funeral services will be held at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton on Saturday afternoon January 15th at 2 o'clock where friends may call from 1 until 2. The burial with military honors will take place at the Cumberland County Veteran's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Ripcord Association, c/o Pete Meloro, 107 Maple Dr., Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762 ([email protected]
