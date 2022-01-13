Menu
Lee Elis Widjeskog
FUNERAL HOME
Freitag Funeral Home
137 West Commerce Street
Bridgeton, NJ
Widjeskog, Lee Elis, - 75, of Deerfield Township, died unexpectedly on Monday, January 10, 2022. He was the son of the late Elis and Hildegard Widjeskog and is survived by his wife Kathryn Haruko (nee Niji) Widjeskog, his children, Denise (Ryan) Powers and Brett Widjeskog, grandson, Tyler Powers, siblings, Linda (Chris) Laning, Roy (Susan) Widjeskog, Judy (John Nedohon) McCormick and Sue Widjeskog and numerous nieces, nephews, and family in Finland. Funeral services will be held at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton on Saturday afternoon January 15th at 2 o'clock where friends may call from 1 until 2. The burial with military honors will take place at the Cumberland County Veteran's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Ripcord Association, c/o Pete Meloro, 107 Maple Dr., Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762 ([email protected]) please visit freitagfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Freitag Funeral Home
137 West Commerce Street, Bridgeton, NJ
Jan
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Freitag Funeral Home
137 West Commerce Street, Bridgeton, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Freitag Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kathy, I am deeply saddened by your loss. We all lost a wonderful friend when Lee passed away. He and you were the "heart" of the Ripcord Association.
Robin Graham
February 22, 2022
Sue and family, my sincere condolences. Lee was a classmate of mine. I´m sure he will be missed.
Dolores M Simpkins
Other
January 30, 2022
I spent many days at the Widjeskog home during college enjoying a fun and warm welcome. Lee was always a part of that and kept that spirit alive in a quiet strong way. He will be missed by the communities he touched and by his family most of all. Sending thoughts for strength and comfort.
Nancy Rieti
January 20, 2022
Deepest sympathy to Kathy and family. Lee was such a great guy and did so much good for conservation and community. We will keep his loving memory in our hearts.
George and Wanda Romer
January 18, 2022
Ray Hinkle
Work
January 15, 2022
Ray Hinkle
Work
January 15, 2022
I had the l pleasure of spending time with Lee during annual field inspections we made to PSEG wetland restoration sites over the many years that we were both involved in the project. Being of similar age and backgrounds, we always enjoyed these times from both a professional and personal perspective. I am going to miss those opportunities, and I send you my greatest sympathy on the loss of Lee as the family man I know he was.
Ray Hinkle
Work
January 15, 2022
One of the neighborhood kids sadly gone. My brother Mike and I met Lee when he was 11. We had just moved to New Jersey in 1957. Playing Football, Baseball and Exploring the woods will be how we always remember him.
Peter and Sharon Maslanik
Friend
January 15, 2022
Cathy and family please accept our deepest condolences, I will miss our conversations we had from time to time and as my squad leader back then he was a man of positive thought and positive action, always to protect us. Lt. Lee will be greatly missed.
Larry and Annabelle Sena
Friend
January 15, 2022
Sonja, Marie and I offer our sincere condolence as long time family friends. Kathy we share your sorrow and will miss him.
Carl Lillvik
Family
January 15, 2022
My sincere condolences to Kathy and her family on Lee's passing. . Always enjoyed seeing Lee and Kathy at the Ripcord reunions. He was a great guy and an outstanding officer and veteran. He will be deeply missed by all his Vietnam veteran friends. May he rest in peace.
John Reilly
Friend
January 15, 2022
Lee was not just a friend of the Association but an active member within his local and state community. From organizing Lake habitat projects, attending the states annual NJ Fisherman forum with his wife by his side (always), being a leading advocate for those issues dear to his heart, Lee was always front and center. Lee will be sorely missed. From the SJBCA Executive Board and affiliate club members, we send our heartfelt prayers and to the Widjeskog family. Rashawn Lewis and the SJBCA Family
South Jersey Bass Club Association
Friend
January 14, 2022
Sending healing prayers and comforting hugs to you Denise and the whole family. I am so sorry for your loss.
Fola Orekoya
January 14, 2022
Peace to all loved ones.
DOROTHY E FARRELL
Friend
January 13, 2022
I grew up across the street from Lee, I have known him my whole life. As a young boy-man he was always a quiet gentel person, who always had time to say Hi and how are you doing. Kathy and family my heart hurts for you.
Diane Friedrichs Hollenbeck
Other
January 13, 2022
Denise, My heart and prayers are with you and your family at this sad time. Wishing you peace in the days ahead, my friend. Love, MB
Mary Beth Hennebury
January 13, 2022
The Tri County Motorcycle Club
January 13, 2022
My heart felt sympathy to Lee's family. LT was a good man who took care of his platoon and tried to get all of us home.
Steven Matsumoto
January 13, 2022
So sorry to hear of Lee´s passing. He was a great guy. All the best to his family.
Steve and Cindy Veale
January 13, 2022
Lee was one of the kindest and most considerate people that I have known. May he rest in peace. The Ripcord association will truly miss him. My condolences to Kathy and family.
Ron McCrory
Other
January 13, 2022
