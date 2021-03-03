Kramer, Lynn, - 78, On Monday March 1, 2021, Lynn Kramer, wife and mother of two, passed away at age 78 after a short and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Lynn was born on November 8, 1942 in Atlantic City, New Jersey to Ann and Milton Popowsky. She graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1960 and the University of Pennsylvania in 1964. One week after graduation, she married Charles Kramer and they were happily married for 56 years. Together, they raised their daughter, Michele, and son, Mark. Before starting a family, Lynn taught elementary school and high school for several years. While raising her family she took classes to become a Certified Public Accountant at Stockton University. A temporary role to assist with the finances at Kramer Beverage Company, the beer and beverage distributor founded by Charles' grandfather Ben Kramer during Prohibition, became a very successful career as the Chief Financial Officer. Working side-by-side for over 30 years, Lynn and Charles grew KBC into the largest beer distributor in South Jersey. Over the years, Lynn was active in many Jewish and local civic organizations. She served as Chairman of the Board of Atlantic Cape Community College, President of the Federation of Jewish Agencies of Atlantic and Cape May Counties, and Financial Chair of the United Way of Southern New Jersey. Lynn and Charles created the Kramer Family Foundation in order to support these and many other worthy causes. Known for her acumen and wit, Lynn had a wide circle of friends in New Jersey and Palm Beach Gardens, where she spent her winters after retirement. She enjoyed playing golf, participating in book clubs, and socializing with friends. Lynn was an avid bridge player and a Life Master, frequently playing in tournaments. She also enjoyed attending the theater, opera and visiting museums, especially in New York. Together, Lynn and Charles travelled all over the world with trips to explore Europe, Asia, Australia and other continents. In addition to her husband Charles and her children Michele and Mark, and their spouses Peter and Heather, Lynn is survived by her sister Deena and her brother Sonny. Lynn and Charles have four granddaughters, Hannah, Molly, Jordan and Alison, and many cherished nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be a private funeral service and burial on Thursday March 4 at 11 a.m. for immediate family members due to COVID restrictions. To view the service on Thursday or leave a condolence, please visit www.jsgfunerals.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Michael J. Neustadter Pancreatic Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 3265, Margate, NJ 08402 (www.mjnpancreaticfund.org
). Arr. by J.S. Goldstein Funeral Home & Monuments, Mays Landing
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 3, 2021.