The Press of Atlantic City
Lynn Kramer
ABOUT
Atlantic City High School
FUNERAL HOME
J.S. Goldstein Funeral Home & Monuments Inc.
6050 Main Street
Mays Landing, NJ
Kramer, Lynn, - 78, On Monday March 1, 2021, Lynn Kramer, wife and mother of two, passed away at age 78 after a short and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Lynn was born on November 8, 1942 in Atlantic City, New Jersey to Ann and Milton Popowsky. She graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1960 and the University of Pennsylvania in 1964. One week after graduation, she married Charles Kramer and they were happily married for 56 years. Together, they raised their daughter, Michele, and son, Mark. Before starting a family, Lynn taught elementary school and high school for several years. While raising her family she took classes to become a Certified Public Accountant at Stockton University. A temporary role to assist with the finances at Kramer Beverage Company, the beer and beverage distributor founded by Charles' grandfather Ben Kramer during Prohibition, became a very successful career as the Chief Financial Officer. Working side-by-side for over 30 years, Lynn and Charles grew KBC into the largest beer distributor in South Jersey. Over the years, Lynn was active in many Jewish and local civic organizations. She served as Chairman of the Board of Atlantic Cape Community College, President of the Federation of Jewish Agencies of Atlantic and Cape May Counties, and Financial Chair of the United Way of Southern New Jersey. Lynn and Charles created the Kramer Family Foundation in order to support these and many other worthy causes. Known for her acumen and wit, Lynn had a wide circle of friends in New Jersey and Palm Beach Gardens, where she spent her winters after retirement. She enjoyed playing golf, participating in book clubs, and socializing with friends. Lynn was an avid bridge player and a Life Master, frequently playing in tournaments. She also enjoyed attending the theater, opera and visiting museums, especially in New York. Together, Lynn and Charles travelled all over the world with trips to explore Europe, Asia, Australia and other continents. In addition to her husband Charles and her children Michele and Mark, and their spouses Peter and Heather, Lynn is survived by her sister Deena and her brother Sonny. Lynn and Charles have four granddaughters, Hannah, Molly, Jordan and Alison, and many cherished nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be a private funeral service and burial on Thursday March 4 at 11 a.m. for immediate family members due to COVID restrictions. To view the service on Thursday or leave a condolence, please visit www.jsgfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Michael J. Neustadter Pancreatic Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 3265, Margate, NJ 08402 (www.mjnpancreaticfund.org). Arr. by J.S. Goldstein Funeral Home & Monuments, Mays Landing
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
NJ
Funeral services provided by:
J.S. Goldstein Funeral Home & Monuments Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was so saddened to hear from Deena of Lynn's passing. We at Bamboo Clothiers always enjoyed Lynn and her witty personality. She will be greatly missed by those that knew her. Ruth and JJ Guerra/Bamboo Clothiers
Ruth and JJ Guerra
March 19, 2021
To the Kramer Family, so sorry for your loss, you are in our thoughts and prayers. Dave and Dawn Winters
Dave & Dawn Winters
March 15, 2021
The DeMarco Family & HGB
March 11, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept our deepest condolences during this time of grief. Anthony and Sherrie Ezzard
Anthony Ezzard
March 9, 2021
Everyone from Yuengling's
March 9, 2021
Fondly, Vicki Ehrlic
March 6, 2021
Ellen And Bob
March 5, 2021
My deepest sympathy & condolences to you, Charles, & the Kramer & Popowsky families on the loss of your dear Lynn. I have many fond memories of Lynn as a HS sorority sister & ACHS classmate.
Elaine Stokes Stern
March 5, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please except my warmest condolences.
Simone Taylor
March 4, 2021
Mark. I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your mother. You, Charles and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Lon Seighman
March 4, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rhonda and Kal
Family
March 4, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Charles and family. I will always remember Lynn as a wonderful lady who was always kind to me.
Richard C Stammler
March 4, 2021
Please accept our sincerest heartfelt condolences, so saddened to hear the loss of your mother Lynn. Rest in Peace.
Michael Patel
March 3, 2021
José and Susan Berrios
March 3, 2021
Lynn was a strong opponent at the bridge table but there was a shared respect between us. She will be missed by those who knew her. Our deepest sympathy to her family. Rest In Peace, Lynn
Judi and Bruz Kersun
Judi Kersun
Friend
March 3, 2021
Dear Charles and Family, We are heartbroken to learn of Lynn´s passing. Whenever we think of you both, we smile...such fond memories. Love, jane and Jerry
Jane and Jerry Pressman
March 3, 2021
So sorry to hear of Lynn's passing. She and I were bridge friends. I always looked forward to seeing her in the spring when she returned from Florida. Will miss her. Carole
carole craige
March 3, 2021
Charles and family, we´re so very sorry for your loss. Sounds like Lynn had a beautiful life, and you´ll have wonderful memories.
Linda and Allan Corby
March 3, 2021
Charles, very sorry to hear of your loss. Lynn was always a pleasure to see. Condolences to you Michelle and Mark. It was a pleasure working for your company. Take care, good luck,
Milton Ware
Milton E Ware
Acquaintance
March 3, 2021
Juli & Allen Riley
March 3, 2021
We are so saddened to learn of Lynn´s passing. She was so welcoming and friendly, and will be so missed. So sorry Charles! Meg and Ed
Meg and Ed Blake
March 3, 2021
My very sincere sympathies to the Kramer Family
John Ferrie
March 3, 2021
I knew Lynn as a formidable opponent at both the bridge table and on the golf course and we shared a mutual fondness for one another. I am so sorry for Charles´ great loss along with the family. Rest In Peace, Lynn. With sympathy, Debbie and Mark
Debbie Borowsky
March 3, 2021
Howard and Jill Slotoroff
March 3, 2021
Rebecca & Elissa Winkelstein
March 2, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rhonda and Kal Russeck
Family
March 2, 2021
Lynn had a quick wit and sharp brain. She enjoyed beautiful things and supported not only the big fish but the little fish as well. She was happy to support me in my new business and I was very grateful for her generosity and excitement. She was so vibrant it’s hard to believe she is gone. She will be missed by her dear husband, her beloved children and all of her extended family and friends. I personally would like to extend my deepest sympathies to her entire family ❤
Cindy Lustrin
Friend
March 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 32 of 32 results